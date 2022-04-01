ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Easter baskets, but do it local: Here's where to find Burlington-made Easter treats

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago

Cadbury eggs, Jellie Bellies and pastel-colored Peeps are crowding supermarket shelves with Easter two weeks away on April 17. But what if the Easter Bunny wants to support local Burlington companies with its treat-sourcing this year?

With no shortage of Burlington-made sweet treats and several confectionaries just a hop and a skip away, a locally-sourced Easter basket is not as hard as one might believe. So you - ahem - the Easter Bunny doesn't have to go on their own hunt, we put together this list of what to buy and where for Easter baskets:

Where to buy local chocolate: Bunnies, eggs and more

Easter calls for chocolate. Luckily there's a lot of that around here.

Lake Champlain Chocolates will offer milk, dark, white and milk with sea salt and almond chocolate bunnies. Champlain Chocolates has chocolate eggs with fillings including peanut butter, dark and milk chocolate truffle, caramel, vanilla cream, coconut cream and crisp quinoa (similar to Nestle crunch). If bunnies and eggs don't suit you, Champlain Chocolates also offers chocolate carrots.

Looking for local replacements for those classic malted milk eggs with the hard- candy shells? Snowflake Chocolates offers those as well as foil-wrapped milk and dark chocolate eggs, small bunnies and chicks.

Where to buy vegan and nut-free chocolate bunnies

Those with allergies and intolerances are even better off shopping locally than others.

Lake Champlain Chocolates makes vegan chocolate bunnies made with oat milk as well as vegan chocolate truffles and salted caramel filled vegan chocolates.

Another local vegan option is Schmilk Chocolate , which can be found in some local grocery stores. Made with cashew nuts, the dairy-free chocolate aims to taste like milk chocolate, a rarity in vegan chocolate. Their chocolate bunnies were sold out online as of March 31.

Having trouble finding guaranteed-nut-free chocolate for those with allergies? Vermont Nut Free Chocolates has a whole Easter catalogue to choose from. All products are made in a nut-free facility in Colchester.

Where to buy local truffles and Bunny Bark

If you're looking for a more bougie Easter present, check out Rosie's Confections ' signature truffles for flavors ranging from spicy honey to rose and pistachio or NU Chocolat 's passion fruit caramel or french hazelnut chocolate eggs.

The bunny may not have time for a trip to South Hero, but if it did, Champlain Islands Candy Lab is making Bunny Bark: dark chocolate with malted milk hard-shell eggs, pretzel pieces and a drizzle of white chocolate.

Where to buy local jelly beans and gummies

Snowflake Chocolates has pectin and licorice-flavored jelly beans as well as spice jelly beans and 49 flavor jelly beans.

They also carry gummy carrots, sour and sweet gummy bunnies and gummy eggs.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

