ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

Sunset Drive-In reopens for the season on Friday. Here's what's playing.

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhCwR_0ewH46CM00

Colchester's Sunset Drive-In reopens for its 2022 season this Friday with four screens to choose from, some with double features.

Screen 1 will show Morbius at 7:30 p.m. and Uncharted at 9:30 p.m. Screen 2 will show The Lost City at 7:30 p.m. and Scream at 9:15 p.m. The Batman will play on Screen 3 at 7:30 as a single feature with a runtime of 2 hours 56 minutes, and Screen 4 will play Dog at 7:30 p.m. and Spiderman: No Way Home at 9:05 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $12, and kids' tickets are $8.

The drive-in movie theater will run Friday through Sunday, opening its gates 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Second features will not be shown on Sunday. A concession stand will serve and non-alcoholic beverages, snacks and burger and hot dog fare.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press

569

Followers

784

Posts

50K+

Views

Follow The Burlington Free Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: EPCOT Experience Closing Permanently on March 14

Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the EPCOT Experience will be closing permanently on March 14, 2022. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley announced the closure on Instagram, nothing that the reimagining of EPCOT is well underway so the EPCOT Experience is no longer needed as a preview. Read his full caption below.
LIFESTYLE
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colchester, VT
Local
Vermont Entertainment
KTSA

New limited-time Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new limited-time flavor is hitting stores just in time for Spring. Peachy Peach Ice Cream is creamy peach ice cream mixed with chunks of sweetened peaches. “Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Morbius#Lilly St Ang
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
RESTAURANTS
Shropshire Star

Giant beer festival is on its way back to Ludlow this spring

Ludlow Spring Festival is returning after a two-year break. It's promising to be a real corker, bringing together the very best in regional beer, food, music, plus gorgeous classic cars in the form of the Marches Transport Festival at Ludlow Castle. It is a beer festival and so much more,...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Drinks
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Members Having Trouble Getting Into Theme Parks

Walt Disney World Cast Members are having trouble booking Park Passes to any of the four main theme parks this spring. Cast Members, like Annual Passholders, have blockout dates depending on their type of complimentary ticket (though the tickets are mostly the same). According to the calendar for the final two days of March, all of April, and all of May, Cast Members are blocked out of some or all parks almost every day. Yellow indicates only some parks are available, red means no parks are available, and blue means all parks are available. Only Tuesday, May 10 is blue.
TRAVEL
L.A. Weekly

Small Bites At Sunset And Feijoada Sundays – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Starting this week, modern Brazilian restaurant Caboco is bringing the tradition of Brazil’s national dish, feijoada, to L.A. every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The all-you-can-eat feijoada “completa” (served family style and ordered per person) comes with bean stew, housemade sausage and smoked meats, collard greens, rice, farofa (toasted tapioca crumbles), torresmo (crispy pork belly), yucca fries, and orange slices…and a boozy shot of batidinha (cachaça, lime and sugar). Replacing Sunday dinner service, folks who dine-in for Feijoada Sundays also will have access to the restaurant’s signature cachaça cocktails, wine and beer, and dessert.
RESTAURANTS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Movies in the Park Are Back in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Here’s What’s Playing

The Prescott Park Arts Festival is back with their Monday Night Movies! This outdoor movie series is so summer, and now we know exactly what's playing. With so many events, festivals, and concerts spread out between Wednesday or Thursday into the weekend, it's nice to have these eight, relaxing Monday Night Movie nights to sit by the water in Prescott Park in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

569
Followers
784
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy