New Bern, NC

A new hub will bridge New Bern's services and transportation gap

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
 2 days ago
An innovative one-stop-shop site that will serve as a bridge between New Bern’s underserved residents and medical, housing and other services will hold its grand opening Saturday.

The Duffyfield Community Resource Hub is a cutting-edge idea whose goal is to bring the area’s nonprofit services under one roof for those who need them most but may not have access to transportation.

The Resource Hub is located at 1209 Kinston St. on property owned by Abundant Life Community Services, which has been working in the Greater Duffyfield community and surrounding neighborhoods for decades.

According to Abundant Life Pastor Hazel Royal, the Duffyfield Resource Hub will help address service gaps by providing a network of essential providers in a centralized location. The Resource Hub will serve as a satellite office weekly Tuesday-Thursday, with each agency choosing a day of the month to bring their services to the community.

Royal described the project as a “one-stop-shop” for resources. She said the providers will offer information on their services and make referrals to other agencies if necessary.

Royal said 13 agencies have agreed to provide representatives at the Resource Hub, while discussions are underway with at least seven more. Providers already on board are: Abundant Life Community Services, Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance, Craven Literacy Council, Divine Appointment Counseling, Craven Smart Start, United Way of Coastal Carolina, Veterans Employment Base Camp & Organic Garden, Vidant Community Health Worker, Religious Community Services, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County, MERCI Clinic, NC Works Career Center and the Craven County Health Department.

Royal said provider representatives will see residents on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary. She stressed that the Resource Hub is open to all New Bern residents.

“We’re bringing it to the doorstep of the community so they don’t have to travel the distance to access all of these resources and services,” said Royal. “The frustration of transportation and service gaps is huge among low resource communities, so to be able to address those barriers will be life changing for the residents.”

According to Royal, a schedule for when each agency will be at the Resource Hub is still being worked out. While Saturday serves as the ground opening, she said the Resource Hub won’t officially open its doors until later in April.

Representatives from each of the agencies will be on hand to provide information to residents at Saturday’s event, which runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will also be available.

Antoinette Boskey-Chadwick, Habitat for Humanity’s neighborhood revitalization director, said the Resource Hub will work in conjunction with Habitat’s goal of joining with other agencies to meet community needs.

“One of the things that has come up in our discussions with residents and other organizations is being able to have a place where we centralize services for residents to be able to overcome the transportation barriers,” Boskey-Chadwick said.

Habitat has seen an increase in calls asking about services beyond housing, including jobs and food security, she said.

“When people call we don’t just say ‘We can’t help you,’ we try to refer them to a partner,” Boskey-Chadwick noted. “So now we’ll be able to refer them to the Resource Hub. It really connects us more and gives us a way to come together as a team to provide more intensive support.”

Resource Hub will also provide family life and health services

In addition to critical service providers, another key component of the Duffyfield Resource Hub will be programs offered through a certified family life educator. The programs will include human relations education, personal development, budgeting and parenting classes.

“What we seek to do is work with families on their individual needs,” Royal said. “The family life educator will tailor services that are specific to each family and direct them to the provider that can address that need. Then they will follow through to hold the service provider accountable, and that’s going to be a game changer.”

The Resource Hub will also offer free basic health care services such as blood pressure screenings through workers from the various health agencies on hand. Royal said the services will help address the health disparities found in many underserved communities.

“Hypertension, diabetes, those are some of our biggest problems. We’re trying to move forward with the diabetic screenings but we’re not at that point now,” she commented. “We’ll have these healthcare providers there to make the recommendation to where they need to go.”

Royal said Hurricane Florence highlighted the need for area resource providers to work together to bridge the area’s service gaps.

“We want to make sure we can provide for whatever is challenging our communities, whether it’s disaster relief or healthcare or childcare, whatever the families need,” Royal said. “Now we’re moving towards that.”

WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

33rd annual ABC yard sale returns in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society’s attic, basement and closet yard sale is happening on Sunday. The yard sale starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion. The sale will have six departments featuring antiques, art, collectibles,...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Law firm set to give away 1,000 gallons of gas in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several weeks ago, Greenville attorney Wayne Hardee decided he was going to do something to help folks who were affected by rising gas prices. Hardee is set to give away 1,000 gallons of gas on Saturday, April 2. This is his second event where he has donated 1,000 gallons to the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

What can $300,000 get you in Raleigh's housing market?

Raleigh, N.C. — Try finding a dream home in the Triangle’s cutthroat housing market. "It’s an emotional roller coaster weekly," said Gina Little. Gina and Tadrick Little have been on the hunt for about four months. "We’re looking for four-bedroom, open concept. Large kitchen for my wife,...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Work on railroad tracks in New Bern starts Monday

NEW BERN, N.C. – Norfolk Southern Railroad will perform maintenance to its railroad tracks, necessitating a detour next week for New Bern drivers. On Monday, South Glenburnie Road near Neuse Boulevard (N.C. 55) is scheduled to be closed. Drivers will use N.C. 55, Simons Street and Oaks Road to access either side of South Glenburnie […]
NEW BERN, NC
Sun Journal

New Bern makes a list of 'best small towns' in North Carolina

New Bern earned a special shoutout in one of Virginia's top travel guides which highlights voyage destinations all around the world.  Virginia Travel Tips, a site that focuses on travel beyond Virginia, shined a spotlight on New Bern as one of North Carolina's top 20 best charming small towns to visit.  Related reading: 5 of New Bern's...
NEW BERN, NC
