Roundup: Kickin' Colts mount another comeback, stun Philo in MVL baseball

BYESVILLE — Meadowbrook's late-inning magic on the baseball diamond continued on Thursday.

Kolton St. Clair doubled home the tying and game-winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Colts came back to edge visiting Philo, 5-4, in a Muskingum Valley League crossover.

Down 4-3, Easton Eibel led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and took second with a stolen base. After Brady McManaway reached on a bunt and sent Eibel to third, St. Clair launched a liner to center field to send home both runners home.

Owen Smith doubled and singled and Carter McCutcheon had two singles for the Electrics, who took a 4-1 lead when McCutcheon singled home Smith in the top of the third.

Hayden Loy pitched four scoreless innings of relief to get the win. He and starter Damen Launder, who went three innings, combined for 10 strikeouts.

Eibel totaled four singles and Loy doubled and singled and for the Colts, who had 11 hits.

John Glenn 14, Crooksville 2: The Ceramics committed 10 errors in a home loss to the visiting Muskies in an MVL crossover loss in McLuney.

Logan Finley allowed one earned run and six hits in a complete game to get the win.

Colin Campbell had two singles and two RBIs and Blade Barclay and Noah Winland also had RBIs for the Muskies, who improved to 3-0 in MVL play.

Trinton Cottrell smacked two doubles and Daniel Chapman singled twice for the Ceramics.

West Muskingum 10, Maysville 3: The Panthers committed eight errors in an MVL crossover loss to the Tornadoes in Falls Township.

West M led 3-1 after the Panthers scored in the top of the fifth, but the Tornadoes scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth behind five errors, Hunter Porter's RBI double and Wes Houston's run-scoring single.

Nathan Davis pitched five innings with three strikeouts to get the win.

Case FInk doubled home a run for Maysville, which had seven hits. Trout had two singles.

Tri-Valley 14, Morgan 6: The Scotties led 7-4 entering the sixth inning before blowing the game open for an MVL crossover win in McConnelsville.

Ty Smith cleared the bases with a double in the sixth and scored on Brenton Baker's single to make it 11-4. After Wade Pauley's two-run single in the bottom of the inning, Smith and Hansel Holmes had run-scoring singles in the sixth to extend the lead.

Kyler Spinks allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He struck out five and walked one.

Carson Mummey, who pitched a 1 2/3 innings, suffered the loss in relief. Pauley and Kole Searl had two singles to lead the Raider offense.

Holmes doubled with two singles to pace Tri-Valley.

River View 11, New Lexington 1: The Black Bears improved to 2-1 in MVL play with a mercy on the road.

No other details were available.

Softball

John Glenn 5, Crooksville 0: Sydney Marshall struck out 12 in a complete game and launched a home run as the visiting Muskies picked up a shutout in a battle of last season's MVL champions in McLuney.

Alivia Boothe doubled and single twice, Hannah Bendle doubled and singled and Brynna Wolford singled twice for reigning Big School Division champion John Glenn, which had 12 hits.

The Muskies (3-0 MVL) took a 2-0 lead in the second, then added an insurance run in the fifth before Buchtel doubled in a run and Boothe singled one home in the seventh.

Marshall took a no-hitter into the sixth before Rylee Chamberlin broke it up with a two-out single. Sonni Nelson then reached on an error and McKenna Headley singled, but Chamberlin was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Headley, a Findlay signee, struck out four, walked one and allowed five earned runs to take the loss. Marshall yielded four hits and one walk.

Crooksville, defending Small School Division champs, fell to 1-1 in the MVL.

New Lexington 11, River View 10: A 10-6 lead late in the game wasn't enough for the Lady Bears in an MVL crossover.

Abby Lorenz and Brie Hagans combined for five hits and five RBIs, but the resilient Panthers rallied for five runs in the final two innings.

New Lex got within 10-8 after Addee Straits doubled home Abby Wilson and Jayden Allen sent home another run with a sacrifice fly, but the Lady Bears induced a groundout to escape further damage.

The Panthers continued their momentum into the seventh, as Soraya Taylor and Rylee Newlon led off with singles and scored to tie the game when Kylie Fink singled to center field. After an error and two walks, Addison Wycinski sent home Fink with the game-winning run with a groundout.

Hagans had three singles and two RBIs and Lorenz a double and single with three RBIs, as River View totaled eight hits. Raelee McPeak added two singles with an RBI.

Addison Smith allowed six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings to suffer the loss. She struck out three and walked three.

All of the Lady Bears' runs were unearned, as both teams committed eight errors.

Tri-Valley 10, Morgan 0 (5 innings): Keyona Wolford and Falon Wolford combined for eight RBIs in the Scotties' mercy in McConnelsville.

The Scotties led 5-0 entering the fifth, but the first four Scotties reached and scored five time as Caity Journey singled home a run, Keyona Murphy singled home two and Wolford doubled home a pair.

Murphy hit a homer, Wolford added a triple and Paiton Murphy doubled for the Scotties; Belle Baughman struck out three and allowed one hit in four innings to get the win.

Maylani Clemens and Baylee Harmon had a double for Morgan (1-2, 0-2).

Maysville 20, West M 6: Gracie Meredith blasted a two-run homer and drew three walks for the Panthers, who scored eight times in the first inning and never looked back in a mercy win in an MVL crossover.

The Panthers compiled 14 hits, with Emma McPeek and Olivia McPeek combining for five hits and three RBIs. Camey Mohler had a single, drew three walks and scored twice; Emily Paul single twice with two RBIs and Paige Burns sent home three runs with a single and a sacrifice fly.

Kate Foster drove in two runs with a single and Kadie Bare doubled for West M. Bare suffered the loss.

Olivia McPeek doubled and singled and drove in three runs; Ashtyn Merlo doubled home a run.

Philo 29, Meadowbrook 6 (5 innings): Caitlin Rose and Natalie May had five hits and Ali Tom and Olivia Winland drove in four runs each as the Electrics slugged their way to an MVL crossover win in Byesville.

Kassydi Harris, May, Tom, Rose and Ashley Pletcher had doubles to pace Philo's 29-hit attack. The Electrics scored eight times in the first two innings, then broke lose for 15 tallies in the third to make it 23-0.

Ten Electrics had at least two RBIs and four scored at least four runs; Addie Shearer picked up the win.

Taylor Sichina doubled and singled with three RBIs for Meadowbrook. Addy Wiggins and Alex Combs had two singles.

Sheridan 16, Coshocton 2 (6 innings): Freshman shortstop Payton Powell doubled and singled and drove in two runs to pace the Generals, who rolled to an MVL crossover win on the road.

Addison Grosse, Avery Mueller and Montana O'Brien had two singles and combined for four RBIs for the Generals, who scored nine times in the second inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

The Redskins had six errors.

Brooke Dixon struck out six and didn't walk a batter in five innings to get the win.

Tennis

Zanesville 5, Groveport Madison 0: The Blue Devils swept all of their matches in a nonleague sweep of the Cruisers.

Lucas Watson topped Cooper Jones (6-0, 6-1), Jerimiah Penrose blanked Messar Yade (6-0, 6-0) and Tyson Omen topped Jerry Saunders (6-1, 6-2); Evan Dinan and Samuel Lightle cruised past Jason Robertson and Kam Greyson (6-0, 6-1) and Max Mercer and Sky Cooke drubbed Lavelle Connelly and Kyle Kunkler (6-1, 6-1) in doubles.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Roundup: Kickin' Colts mount another comeback, stun Philo in MVL baseball