Environmental Group Announces Leadership Roles

HOUSTON, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a leading global provider of commissioning, engineering, and specialty field services for the energy industry, announced today that Lee Jordan has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jordan will replace Grant Gibson, the Founder of GATE Energy, who will be transitioning to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director of Singapore. Mr. Gibson will also provide a strategic advisory role to Mr. Jordan, in addition to focusing on international expansion in southeast Asia.

