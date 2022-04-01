ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Environmental Group Announces Leadership Roles

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH – A local environmental nonprofit has announced two leadership roles as...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Departments of Justice and State Launch Program to Support Women in Counterterrorism Leadership Roles

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice’s International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) and the Department of State’s Counterterrorism Bureau (DOS/CT) recently launched a new program to support women in leadership roles in counterterrorism. The project, Engaging Multinational Police Women on Equality and Rights (EMPoWER), builds...
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

The dangers of 'glass cliff' for women in leadership roles

Research shows that women and people of color are more likely to be placed into leadership positions when an organization is in crisis mode, leaving them in a precarious situation, at risk of falling over the "glass cliff" the BBC reported Feb. 6. Female and other underrepresented leaders have the...
SOCIETY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GATE Energy Appoints Lee Jordan as New CEO

HOUSTON, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a leading global provider of commissioning, engineering, and specialty field services for the energy industry, announced today that Lee Jordan has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jordan will replace Grant Gibson, the Founder of GATE Energy, who will be transitioning to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director of Singapore. Mr. Gibson will also provide a strategic advisory role to Mr. Jordan, in addition to focusing on international expansion in southeast Asia.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Yarmouth
NPR

The Growing Overlap Between The Far-Right And Environmentalism

Researchers say the intersection between far-right movements and environmentalism is bigger than many people realize — and it's growing. Blair Taylor, researcher at the Institute for Social Ecology, explains. Alex Amend, who researches eco-fascism, says climate change will only fuel the link between the far-right and environmentalism. Dorceta Taylor...
ENVIRONMENT
Lakeland Gazette

Letter to the Editor: LK Miriam Apts- Affordable housing?

LlkdNOW reported April 2, 2022: Mayor Mutz said in the “Humanity, Housing, and Homelessness” Forum at Catapult. “One of the reasons for integrating affordable housing into new housing projects and building them in various parts of the city is to avoid “pocketing them” in the same areas.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy