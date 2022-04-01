Audio: Local Physician Running Boston Marathon to Honor COVID Victims

FITCHBURG (CBS) — A Fitchburg man is relieved that his daughter and young grandson are now safe after being stuck in Ukraine. William Hubbard told WBZ-TV he flew to Ukraine to help them about three weeks ago. “I am doing great now that I am safe and my daughter is safe and my grandson is safe,” said Hubbard. His 19-year-old daughter Aislinn had a home birth due to COVID concerns in the hospital. Ukrainian law requires parents to apply for home birth certificates. For Aislinn’s son Seraphin, that paperwork was being processed when the war started. Ukrainian border patrol would not let Seraphin...

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO