Cape Cod Healthcare Announces April Blood Drives

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO