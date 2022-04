New restaurant gives a modern, hip vibe to Templeton Main Street history. When Taylor Odenwald was working his first job as a teenager at AJ Spurs in Templeton, he joked that one day he was going to own the place. Life has a way of working out and it certainly did in a big way in this case. In late 2020, Odenwald convinced four friends to purchase the historic building at 508 Main Street that formerly housed AJ Spurs. The five owners set about bringing a fresh modern concept to Templeton’s Main Street while restoring the historical value of the building.

TEMPLETON, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO