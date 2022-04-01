ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

capecod.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday in collaboration with Barnstable County. The event will allow residents...

www.capecod.com

