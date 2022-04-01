Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

City Council postponed its much-anticipated Public Safety Update at the 11th hour last night to allow staff to tweak the report and correct inaccuracies. “There is information that needs to be clarified by staff in the staff report itself in some of the documents that have been provided, so we want to provide those clarifications and more context at a future meeting for further discussion,” said City Manager David Wilson.

