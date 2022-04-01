Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday in collaboration with Barnstable County. The event will allow residents...
The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to hire vendors for its 2022 Hazardous Waste Day, tentatively setting the event for June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School. Household hazardous waste disposal company Tradebe was hired again this year, to assist residents of Warren County in the disposal...
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is hosting its annual spring yard waste collection at the end of March and beginning of April. All items must be bagged in brown compost bags: trimmings, bedding plants, twigs, branches, and leaves. Loose items will not be collected. The yard waste will be collected at 7 […]
Ontario County is planning several waste collection events for the year. According to Finger Lakes Times, the county will be holding collections for items such as electronics and hazardous materials. Dates and times so far announced:. Electronics: June 11, 8:00am-2:00pm – Farmington Highway Facility. Electronics: October 22, 8:00am-2:00pm –...
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open. Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.
Kern County Public Works is planning several household hazardous waste collection events throughout the county in April. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. Commercial or business waste will not be accepted. There are three one-day collection...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee environmental officials say crews will be in Fayette, Hamblen and Roane counties this weekend to collect hazardous waste. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says its mobile household hazardous waste collection units will be in the three counties on Saturday. There is no cost...
With spring here, the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority will be opening its Household Hazardous Waste facility on Friday, April 1 for its 30th season. Household hazardous waste will be accepted at the Authority’s Utica EcoDrop location on Leland Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 7:00 to 2:00.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) No-Cost Collection event. The event is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Southtowns. The drive-thru event will be by appointment only. Registration...
Across Canada, many people have compost containers in their backyards, while others live in towns and cities where compostable items are collected in separate bins on trash day. An Ottawa company has introduced a third way for residents to keep table scraps out of the landfill site. It’s called the...
MADISON — Bipartisan legislation to require cleanup of contaminated lead glass and other electronic waste materials that are located in Rusk, Price and Washington Counties passed the Wisconsin State Senate on a unanimous 32-0 vote, according to a Thursday press release from the office of Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, a co-author of the legislation together with Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason.
Over 736-THOUSAND tons of household waste collected at the Ontario County Landfill last year was accepted by Casella Waste Systems. The state-approved operating permit for Casella allows up to 900-THOUSAND tons of waste to be collected. The Finger Lakes Times reports the landfill generated 25.9-MILLION gallons of leachate last year,...
