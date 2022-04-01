Big Thief Deliver Intimate Living Room Performance of ‘Spud Infinity’ on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article.

Big Thief brought their unique brand of indie-folk to The Tonight Show Thursday with a performance of the song “Spud Infinity” off the group’s expansive double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You .

The pre-recorded segment was filmed inside a living room, the cozy setting serving as the perfect venue for the Brooklyn-based group to showcase the quirky-yet-sentimental track. Filled with references to everyday objects and playful rhymes, the song is an earnest meditation on mortality and the many mysteries of the universe. “When I say celestial/I mean extraterrestrial/I mean accepting the alien you’ve rejected in your own heart,” sings frontwoman Adrianne Lenker. “When I say heart, I mean finish/The last one there is a potato knish/Baking too long in the sun of Spud Infinity.”

In a recent Rolling Stone interview with the band, James Krivchenia recalled hearing “Big Spud” for the first time. “I heard it and I was like, “Adrianne, I’m crying right now,’’ he says. “She was like, “But I say ‘Garlic bread.’ You can’t say ‘garlic bread’ in a song.’”

Big Thief will kick off an expansive world tour in support of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You on April 12 in Ithaca, New York, with stops scheduled across North America, Europe and Oceania throughout 2022.