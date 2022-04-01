ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Environmental Group Announces Leadership Roles

capecod.com
 2 days ago

YARMOUTH – A local environmental nonprofit has announced two leadership roles as the group continues to address climate impacts in the region. Officials from Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative said Richard Delaney has been retained as part-time executive director and...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Catalyst Story Institute Hires Anna Tanski For Leadership Role

DULUTH, Minn. — The Catalyst Story Institute has hired the former president and CEO of Visit Duluth, Anna Tanski, as the new Head of Festivals And Events for its organizations. It also hired four other women for leadership roles in New York and Los Angeles. The Institute’s headquarters are...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WWD

Outstanding Mother Awards to Honor Four Leaders in Retail, Beauty, Finance and Media

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Outstanding Mother Awards will honor four women leaders from the retail, beauty, finance and media industries for their commitment to their families and dedication to their careers and philanthropy. The 44th annual event, which will be held May 5 at The Pierre Hotel in New York, will honor Nancy Berger, senior vice president/group publishing director at Hearst Media; Phyllis Newhouse, chief executive officer, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc.; Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, Lowe’s Cos., Inc., and Priya Venkatesh, senior vice president...
RETAIL
WTRF- 7News

The Leadership Wheeling group pays a visit to the WTRF studio

WTRF and 7 News were honored to be selected to explain the workings of modern media to a group of business professionals.  The Leadership Wheeling group paid a visit to our studios through the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce with the goal of expanding the leadership potential of area businesses.  The group was treated to a presentation by staff members including Web Manager John Lynch and 7 news anchors Stephanie Grindley and Kathryn Ghion.  After the presentation, the […]
WHEELING, WV
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GATE Energy Appoints Lee Jordan as New CEO

HOUSTON, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a leading global provider of commissioning, engineering, and specialty field services for the energy industry, announced today that Lee Jordan has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jordan will replace Grant Gibson, the Founder of GATE Energy, who will be transitioning to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director of Singapore. Mr. Gibson will also provide a strategic advisory role to Mr. Jordan, in addition to focusing on international expansion in southeast Asia.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Yarmouth#The Climate Collaborative#Umass Boston#Cape Cod 5

Comments / 0

Community Policy