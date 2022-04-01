Environmental Group Announces Leadership Roles

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Outstanding Mother Awards will honor four women leaders from the retail, beauty, finance and media industries for their commitment to their families and dedication to their careers and philanthropy. The 44th annual event, which will be held May 5 at The Pierre Hotel in New York, will honor Nancy Berger, senior vice president/group publishing director at Hearst Media; Phyllis Newhouse, chief executive officer, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc.; Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, Lowe’s Cos., Inc., and Priya Venkatesh, senior vice president...

