Lebanon County, Pa. – There are no playbooks, no owner’s manuals, no user’s guides. When it comes to a pandemic there is no precedence. But by all accounts, the Cornwall-School school district has – and continues to – handle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis better than anyone could’ve hoped. The key to success for Lebanon County’s most affluent school district has been diligence, cooperation and coordination. In many ways, the novel...

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO