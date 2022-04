NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) just hit a major milestone — and it looks like the epic spacecraft is going to work even better than expected. “More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science. “Today we can say that design is going to deliver.”

