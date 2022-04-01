ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

La Vergne man shoots family member in apparent attempted murder-suicide

By Laura Schweizer
 2 days ago

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after an apparent attempted murder-suicide was reported late Thursday night in La Vergne.

It happened on Willowview Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police said the gunman was found inside his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The person who found the gunman reportedly called 911 before finding a family member at the home also suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to La Vergne police, the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.

