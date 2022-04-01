Take it outside this spring with these upcoming events

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, in-person presentation, “Phoenixville’s Early Inns and Taverns,” on Monday, April 4, at 7:00 PM. John Keenan of the Historical Society of the Phoenixville Area will be the presenter. Join us for this fascinating presentation as we go back in time to look at the places in Phoenixville that offered food and drink and maybe even a room for an overnight stay. Several of these places, such as the Bull Tavern (1734) or Columbia Hotel (1893) may be well known. But others like Antietam House (1865) or Jefferson House (1851) might be less familiar. You’ll see what many of these locations look like today as well as how they appeared many years ago. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/inns-and-taverns or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Ave.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO