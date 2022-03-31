ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top honors from AIChE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Elsa Reichmanis, Carl Robert Anderson Chair and Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, has been named as the 2022 John M. Prausnitz AIChE Institute Lecturer. Elsa Reichmanis, Lehigh University's Carl Robert Anderson Chair and Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, has been selected by AIChE, the world's leading organization for...

engineering.lehigh.edu

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Bechtel to collaborate with two universities developing lunar infrastructure technology

NASA selects research proposals from Colorado School of Mines, Missouri Science & Technology. RESTON, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineers from Bechtel, a global leader in terrestrial engineering, construction, and project management, will join with researchers from two U.S. universities to develop technologies for living and working on the Moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Nature.com

The living interface between synthetic biology and biomaterial design

Recent far-reaching advances in synthetic biology have yielded exciting tools for the creation of new materials. Conversely, advances in the fundamental understanding of soft-condensed matter, polymers and biomaterials offer new avenues to extend the reach of synthetic biology. The broad and exciting range of possible applications have substantial implications to address grand challenges in health, biotechnology and sustainability. Despite the potentially transformative impact that lies at the interface of synthetic biology and biomaterials, the two fields have, so far, progressed mostly separately. This Perspective provides a review of recent key advances in these two fields, and a roadmap for collaboration at the interface between the two communities. We highlight the near-term applications of this interface to the development of hierarchically structured biomaterials, from bioinspired building blocks to 'living' materials that sense and respond based on the reciprocal interactions between materials and embedded cells.
CHEMISTRY
The Times-Gazette

Amy Townsend-Small from the University of Cincinnati to speak at Ashland University series

Amy Townsend-Small, director of the environmental studies program at the University of Cincinnati, will close Ashland University’s 2021-22 Environmental Lecture Series 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Her presentation, titled “Methane Emissions from the Oil and Gas Supply Chain, will be in Ronk Lecture Hall of the Schar College of Education, 340 Samaritan Avenue, and is free and open to the public. ...
ASHLAND, OH
scitechdaily.com

MIT Uses AI To Discover Hidden Magnetic Properties in Multi-Layered Electronic Material

An MIT team incorporates AI to facilitate the detection of an intriguing materials phenomenon that can lead to electronics without energy dissipation. Superconductors have long been considered the principal approach for realizing electronics without resistivity. In the past decade, a new family of quantum materials, “topological materials,” has offered an alternative but promising means for achieving electronics without energy dissipation (or loss). Compared to superconductors, topological materials provide a few advantages, such as robustness against disturbances. To attain the dissipationless electronic states, one key route is the so-called “magnetic proximity effect,” which occurs when magnetism penetrates slightly into the surface of a topological material. However, observing the proximity effect has been challenging.
ENGINEERING

