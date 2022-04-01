ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s All Catholic Orchestra Performed Annual Concert

 2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Fifty-eight students representing Archdiocesan Secondary Schools and private Catholic High Schools throughout the five-county region participated in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s 2022 All Catholic Orchestra and performed in the annual concert at Lansdale Catholic High School in Lansdale, Montgomery County on Sunday, March 20,...

