The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s All Catholic Orchestra Performed Annual Concert

CAERNARVON TWP, PA — Caernarvon Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifing a suspect in an Access Device Fraud case. Authorities state that on March 22, 2022, Police Officers responded to a residence in Caernarvon Township, Berks County for a report of unauthorized use of their credit card. The victim was in possession of their card; however, it was used at the BJ’s Wholesale Club gas station located in Oaks, Montgomery County. The pictured suspect utilized the card to make two $100 transactions to purchase fuel. The suspect filled a large portable tank that was hauled in the bed of the pictured truck. The suspect also utilized other credit cards to keep filling the tank. The same suspect returned to BJ’s on March 23, 2022, and filled the tank again with multiple credit cards. The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado with a PA registration beginning with ZRH.
