U.S. Politics

Jared Kushner spent 6 hours voluntarily testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee, report says

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Jared Kushner.

Susan Walsh/AP

  • Jared Kushner spoke to the January 6 committee for six hours on Thursday, a source told NBC News .
  • He spoke himself rather than through a lawyer, and was cooperative, the source said.
  • One lawmaker on the committee said the conversation with Kushner was "valuable" and "helpful."

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, spent six hours on Thursday testifying to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, NBC News reported .

A source who was in the room told NBC News that Kushner spoke virtually to the committee for six hours and did so himself, rather than through a lawyer.

'The source described Kushner as being cooperative and friendly," NBC News wrote.

Kushner served as a senior White House advisor during Trump's presidency, and was said to have appeared voluntarily before the committee. He is the first member of Trump's family to testify.

One of the committee's members said that the conversation with Kushner was helpful to the committee's work.

Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, told NPR that Kushner's conversation with the House January 6 committee was "helpful."

"I think that the committee really appreciates hearing information directly from people who have relevant facts about January 6, and the fact that Jared Kushner came as a witness is helpful to building the story of our investigation," she said.

Luria also told MSNBC that Kushner "was able to voluntarily provide information to us to verify, substantiate, provide his own take on this different reporting."

"So it was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him," she said.

Kushner was returning to Washington, DC, from Saudi Arabia when the Capitol riot started, and he did not return to the White House when he arrived, ABC News reported .

The committee is looking at Trump's actions on the day of the riot, and expects to begin public hearings in May.

Kushner's participation comes as the committee investigates a seven-hour gap in White House call logs on the day of the riot, and whether Trump used burner phones during that period.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

