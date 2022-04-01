ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A piece of Shelby history is back home

By Dustin George, The Shelby Star
 2 days ago
A relic of Shelby's past has made its way back home.

Earlier this year Phyllis Johnstone, a Polkville native now living in Idaho, found among her things a 92-year-old cream top milk bottle created by the Shelby Milk Plant during the height of the Great Depression.

The bottle, which features the Shelby Milk Plant name, as well as instructions, "Don't borrow or steal me," has been in Johnstone's family since the 1920s. And now, it is back in Cleveland County, as part of David Bridges' growing collection of local antiques.

Johnstone mailed the bottle to David's mother, Betty Bridges, shortly after discovering it.

"I realized it would just be thrown out. It doesn't have any meaning to anyone here," said Johnstone of the decision to part with the bottle. "David has an interest in old things like this, and I wanted it to have a good home. Now it does."

During the height of the Great Depression bottles like the one found by Johnstone were a common sight. As the name implies, they were used to transport milk and could be filled at the plant regularly.

The bottle owned by Johnstone's family is particularly interesting as its ownership can be traced back nearly a century to Sarah Ollie Beam, or "Aunt Sally" as many knew her.

Beam made her living as a seamstress for some of the area's wealthy families. She would make regular trips from her home on Tan Yard Road to purchase meat, vegetables and milk for the coming week.

"It is kind of funny it says on the bottle not to borrow or steal me because we don't think Sally followed those instructions," said Betty.

After her death in 1936, the bottle was passed on to Johnstone's mother, Fuchia Powell, who for years also used it to haul milk home from a local farm. It ended up sitting unused for more than 40 years in an unfinished basement until one day in the 1980s a plumber, working in Powell's home, stumbled on it.

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

