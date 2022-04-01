Free rides still available in Shelby

With fuel prices still putting a strain on people's wallets, the Transportation Administration of Cleveland County continues to offer daily free rides to stops around Shelby.

Cleveland County Transit operates a single van on a 33-stop route around Shelby for most of the day. The line features stops at Wal-Mart, the YMCA, Cleveland Community College, Cleveland Mall and multiple apartment complexes. While routes are fixed, Don Byrnes said riders who call ahead can arrange a pick up off the regular route, so long as it is within three quarters of a mile of an established stop.

Routes start at 7 a.m., and the last stop lets off around 3 p.m.

"It's like a city bus line on a smaller scale," said Byrnes, president of the board of directors at Transportation Administration of Cleveland County.

In addition to its regular routes, the transportation administration also manages a service which takes people to doctors offices and medical appointments who would not otherwise have a ride.

"Before COVID we were doing up to 400 (doctors office) trips a day. Since COVID we are at about 200 trips a day. It's not as full as it used to be," said Stephanie Costner, director of TACC.

Rides on the transit service are free. Byrnes said the service is paid for through contracted routes with local partners and grant money. Local use of the service has dipped in recent years. With gas prices rising, Byrnes said he hopes more people will consider using the services.

"It could be a pretty big resource for somebody who needs it. Especially with gas prices the way they are right now," he said.

Information about TACC and Cleveland County Transit is available at https://taccshelbync.com/