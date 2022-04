Mark Balthaser is following in his family’s 130-year tradition. At Northkill Creek Farms, the 21-year-old has committed his career and financial future to farming. The construction of two meat bird buildings was a lifetime decision, and he realizes the importance of the financial requirements placed on his shoulders. But being a farmer is in his genes as he starts the sixth generation in the Balthaser clan.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO