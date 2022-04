WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union was named one of the Best Credit Unions of 2022 by personal finance website Bankrate, Connexus announced this week. Connexus tied for fifth place out of 10 credit unions that earned a spot on this year’s list. To select winners, Bankrate “analyzed and scored credit unions across the nation based on a variety of factors, including product selection, APY offerings, account fees (and) mobile features … .”

