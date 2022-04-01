ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Spring means new cocktails, food trucks and dip demonstrations

By Aimee Blume, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiAuE_0ewGkvIW00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest:

Aimee Blume, chef and Courier & Press dining reporter, will be demonstrating scratch-made dips at the Heritage Federal Credit Union Home Show at the Old National Events plaza in the Courier & Press booth on Saturday, April 9, at 1:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 10, at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Recipes will include creamy guacamole, traditional hummus and herb ranch dip.

The Old National Events Plaza is at 715 Locust St.

2nd Language will begin offering a special monthly Ramen Experience evening beginning on Wednesday, April 20. Reservations are required. Each experience offers a variety of noodles, broths, toppings and oils with explanations of ramen history, etiquette, influences and processes. Participants will receive a 2nd Language gift card toward a future meal as part of the ticket price.

2nd Language is at 401 N.W. 2nd St.; 812-401-2500.

The Barrel House is the name of the new bar and restaurant by the owners of Chasers Bar & Grill that will soon open in the former Show-Me’s and Mattingly’s 23 building near Showplace Cinemas East. We’ll pass on more information as it becomes available.

The Barrel House will be at 1700 Morgan Center Drive.

The Donut Bank is looking at an early summer opening of its new West Side store on Lloyd Expressway between Subway and Culver’s. The locally owned chain serves coffee and espresso drinks; doughnuts, pastries, cookies and personalized cakes.

The West Side Donut Bank will be at 4800 W. Lloyd Expressway.

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is launching delivery for orders of $20 or more. West Side deliveries are $3, North Side, South Side and Downtown are $3.50 and East Side are $4. Enjoy plant-based burgers and other sandwiches, salads, nachos, naan pizza, smoothies and much more. Also, you may donate now toward the summer sack lunch program which begins on July 6. Free sack lunches will be offered Tuesday – Friday to students and others facing food scarcity.

Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is at 222 S. Red Bank Road; 812-602-3202.

Kevin’s Halal Munchies is a new food truck serving breakfast and Mediterranean-style lunch and dinner seven days a week. Breakfast menu items include favorites such as bacon, egg and cheese on a soft roll; bagels; biscuits and gravy and breakfast wraps. Lunch and dinner items include a spiced masala burger, gyros, shawarma, halal wings, masala fries and more.

Kevin’s Halal Munchies is at 4319 Broadway Ave.; 812-786-9038.

Mo’s House has introduced a fresh spring cocktail lineup. Try eight new drinks, including the Lavender Fields with Ketel One Botanicals grapefruit & Rose vodka, lavender syrup and fresh lemon juice topped with champagne; and the Seasonal Sangria with Huber Winery peach wine, Cognac, Ketel One Botanicals peach and orange flower vodka, lemon juice, orange juice, and hibiscus honey syrup.

Mo’s House is at 1114 Parrett St.; 812-401-3800.

Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill in Newburgh will open for the season on Saturday, April 2, from 3-9 p.m. and will be open every day but Sunday. Stop in for cones and shakes, burgers, sandwiches and more.

Rivertown Ice Cream and Grill is at 521 State St. in Newburgh.

Thai Papaya Cuisine has introduced Thai tea crème brulee, a sweet custard flavored with fruity orange Thai tea. Another exotic dessert recently returned to the menu is fresh mango with sweet sticky rice and coconut cream.

Thai Papaya is at 1434 Tutor Lane; 812-477-8424

Contact Aimee Blume at aimee.blume@courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

New food truck park grand opening

On Friday, The Pit a Tucson food truck park opened, and customers could not wait to try out the food fare. There was music, and food, plenty of food and drinks and that's what visitors saw when they made their way to the grand opening of The Pit at the corner of 22nd and Pantano.
TUCSON, AZ
News 12

Guide: Where to find food trucks in New Jersey

Craving something savory or sweet? It doesn't really matter when it comes to food trucks, where you can have it all -- you just have to know where to find them! Below are a list of food trucks and where you could find them in New Jersey. Be sure to check out the food truck's website before heading out.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 WCYY

Details About Opening Day 2022 for the Only Food Truck Park in New England Located in Wells, Maine

Congdon’s is a beloved and family-operated doughnut shop in Wells, Maine. They adore the Wells community and will give back at any opportunity with charity events and even having given away toilet paper during the pandemic. Not to mention serving up their incredibly delicious handmade fresh doughnuts each and every day. They’ve been in the doughnut business since 1955 but ended up branching out to food trucks since food truck popularity began booming here in Maine. And no, I’m not talking about a Congdon’s Doughnuts food truck. Think bigger!
WELLS, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
Newburgh, IN
City
Culver, IN
Phoenix New Times

NURISH Food Truck Is Health on Wheels

I basically ambushed the good people over at the NURISH Fresh Eats food truck on a recent Saturday morning. Maybe "ambush" is too strong a word — but I definitely surprised them. Co-founders Reid Torrens and Victoria (Tori) Vangeison had parked their food truck at the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market and were serving breakfast.
TEMPE, AZ
Mashed

The Cocktail-Inspired Flavors Oui Yogurt Is Welcoming Spring With

As we're getting closer to warmer weather, it's time to start dreaming about picnics with fun spring and summer cocktails. If you're looking for something to try, Giada De Laurentiis's zesty spring cocktail recipe only requires four ingredients, and there are also some dangerously easy 3-ingredient summer cocktails. But who says you should only be sipping on these flavors? Oui, a brand by Yoplait, is turning these drinks into breakfasts and snacks that you can eat on the go.
DRINKS
Beach Radio

Get Ready For The Freehold, New Jersey Food Truck Festival

Who doesn't love a food truck? They bring such variety and flavor to any outdoor event. The mere sight of them lets you know that you are in for a good time. They weren't always just for fun though. The history of the food truck pre-dates the invention of the car itself. Chuckwagons used to be a sort of kitchen on wheels in the mid-1800s.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Thai Food#Cocktails#Champagne#Thai Cuisine#Food Drink#Courier Press#Ramen Experience#The Barrel House#Chasers Bar Grill#Show Me#The Donut Bank
Cosmopolitan

The 7 best cocktail recipes for a sunny spring afternoon

As the winter months slowly fade out of sight (we deffo deserve some nice weather after *that* winter) and the spring months creep up on us, chances are, you're getting pretty excited about stripping off all those layers and welcoming the warm weather with open arms, right? We know we are.
RECIPES
KISS 106

Food Trucks Coming To Newburgh’s Friedman Park Each Week Starting This Spring

Newburgh's Friedman Park will soon be home to a weekly food truck party. In case you didn't know, we have quite the selection of food trucks in the Evansville area. Many of them come together for weekly events during the spring and summer at places like Market On Main in downtown Evansville, Farm 57, and there is even a new food truck park coming to Evansville on the corner of Lincoln and Kentucky Avenues. It was only a matter of time before Warrick County got in on the food truck party fun.
NEWBURGH, IN
KEPR

Food truck pavilion expected to open late spring

A local Tri-Cities family aims to open a food truck pavilion by late spring. Owner and operator, Chris Corbin, says his vision goes beyond just food trucks. He aims to bring concerts, wineries, yoga and much more to the new lot. Corbin said the pavilion will be a place for...
TRI-CITIES, WA
San Antonio Current

San Antonio mobile kitchens to anchor new food-truck festival in Seguin

Seguin’s recent population growth has inspired a resident to organize a new festival showcasing area food trucks along with rodeo and ranch activities, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. Chrissa Manning — a San Antonio real-estate agent and operator of New Braunfels' Kona Ice franchise — is organizing the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Observer

The Fresh and Vibrant Spring Cocktails to Celebrate the New Season

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to start making the most of the longer days and warmer weather. Yes, we can finally put away those winter coats, sweaters and boots, but aside from switching up your wardrobe, what better way to welcome in the new season than by mixing up a refreshing cocktail that celebrates all things spring? It’s been a long, cold and grey winter, so let’s bid adieu to hot toddies, mulled wine and espresso martinis until next year, and embrace spring with a fresh and rejuvenating beverage.
DRINKS
The Telegraph

Alton sets food truck rules

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday adopted ordinances regulating food trucks, vendors and parks. Alton's new food truck park, Flock, has announced it will open in early May at 210 Ridge St. between Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will be operated by Laura and Matt Windisch; the site will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. Alton Mayor David Goins said the park will be a great addition to the city. "It will really clean up our front door of downtown for people coming of the bridge," he said. "It will be a nice place for people to gather."
ALTON, IL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus Spring Food Truck Festival returns after 3-year hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Uptown Columbus Spring Food Truck Festival returned following a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday, thousands of people came out to eat a variety of foods at mobile kitchens from across the state of Georgia. A total of 36 food trucks, including some local ones, were in attendance at the festival at Woodruff Park.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Woodruff Park preparing for annual Spring food truck event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Preparations are underway for tomorrow’s 9th Annual Food Truck Festival at Woodruff Park. Organizers were out this morning starting to set up parts of the park. The event starts from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and has a five-dollar entry fee. Children 10 and under...
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

825
Followers
760
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy