Ribbon Cutting: Two Men and A Truck in Murfreesboro

The Mockingbird Restaurant in Spring Hill announced they are temporarily closing and don’t have an exact date when they will reopen. In a social media post, they shared, “We are SO incredibly heartbroken to announce this, but due to the discovery of an unexpected issue with the structure, we have had to close the doors until further notice. We have been busy today working with insurance and a contractor to come up with a game plan! As of today, we do not have a target date to re-open, but trust that we are working diligently to make this happen as quickly as possible!”

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO