Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special airs Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Baseball season has arrived and we have everything Dayton Dragons right here on Dayton’s CW .

Join us as we preview the upcoming season for the Dayton Dragons with a 30-minute special to get everyone ready for opening day.

Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special will air on Dayton’s CW at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The Dayton Dragons will air 25 home games on Dayton’s CW presented by AES Ohio during the 2022 season. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition over the air Channel 26.1, Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013, as well as Direct TV and DISH Network on Channel 26.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play for each telecast. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator on most broadcasts. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will handle the commentator duties for select games in 2022.

The Dragons, a High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, kick off their season on April 8 against the Fort Wayne Tincaps at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark in downtown Dayton. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and can be watched on Dayton’s CW . Tickets can be purchased here .

