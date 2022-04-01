ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special airs Thursday

By Peter Curi
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Baseball season has arrived and we have everything Dayton Dragons right here on Dayton’s CW .

Join us as we preview the upcoming season for the Dayton Dragons with a 30-minute special to get everyone ready for opening day.

Baseball Night in Dayton: The Dragons Preview Special will air on Dayton’s CW at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The Dayton Dragons will air 25 home games on Dayton’s CW presented by AES Ohio during the 2022 season. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition over the air Channel 26.1, Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013, as well as Direct TV and DISH Network on Channel 26.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play for each telecast. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator on most broadcasts. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will handle the commentator duties for select games in 2022.

The Dragons, a High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, kick off their season on April 8 against the Fort Wayne Tincaps at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark in downtown Dayton. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and can be watched on Dayton’s CW . Tickets can be purchased here .

Stay with WDTN 2 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Snow and cold in April? What we can expect in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the weekend snow and cold temperatures, you may be wondering when this will all come to an end. Well there is some positive news to report for the month of April. The average last snowfall for the year in Dayton is March 29, and the average last day of seeing more than an inch of snow is March 9. The latest snowfall of over an inch ever in Dayton occurred on April 21, 1901 with 3.5 inches of snow falling. Snow chances drop tremendously in the month of April. The month from 2000 until 2021 saw only 20 days of measurable snowfall. That is around one day per month, and only 3.03% of April days in those years have had snowfall, so April snowfall is not out of the question, but it is few and far between.
Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dayton

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%.
