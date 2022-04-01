ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

Raritan Bay striped bass fishing picking up speed

By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
The striped bass fishing is picking up momentum on Raritan Bay, according to the guides on the water.

Fishermen are working the back, on both the New York and New Jersey side of the bay, with some bigger soft plastics and wood plugs. The grounds off Staten Island have been productive.

Steve Reynolds, of Shore Kayak Fishing, said the bite is getting better. He's been fishing the dark and daylight hours and getting on top of the fish, which include some keeper-sized bass. He's been joined by Scott Thomas of Grumpy's Tackle and Keith Bolen, Fishermen's Supply's Hobie-pro.

The conditions may be challenging this weekend for kayakers and small outboards. NOAA's forecast is calling for some significant wind gusts this weekend. They will be mostly out of the west. Of course, forecasts have been known to be off.

Fishing report: Tradition resumes Saturday at Spring Lake with kid's trout stocking

The spring blackfish season kicked off today. Anglers are allowed a four-fish bag limit for the month of April. Several party boats are gearing up to go.

Capt. Bobby Quinn on the Ocean Explorer out of Belmar is planning to target the tog on local pieces. Quinn said he's going to fish shallow, in the 60 foot range, and won't be too far off the beaches.

The Shark River Surf Anglers will be stocking Spring Lake on Saturday for the return of the kid's trout contest on opening day next weekend. As always, kids are not just welcomed, but encouraged to help put the fish in the lake.

The stocking truck will arrive at 9:30 a.m. and park at the curb on Mercer Avenue.

The lake itself is closed to trout fishing until April 9, opening day of trout season as its also part of the spring pre-stocking by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. On top of that, the club always asks that adult anglers give the kids the lake for the first few hours on opening day for the contest, which wraps up in the early afternoon.

What's biting: Get the latest fishing reports here

Fishermen should finally find out next week what the fluke and sea bass regulations will be for this season. The New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council is expected to meet and vote on the rules for this year on April 7.

As most know, the sea bass recreational quota was slashed by 20%, which will in all likelihood impact daily bag limits, keeper size and season lengths.

On the other, the fluke angling quota is getting bump by as much as 16%, so anglers should see some extra days, perhaps even a smaller size limit this season.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

