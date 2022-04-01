ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From fine to fun, more favorite fish dishes for Lent

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

If I were to observe Lent and had to give up something I really like, it would be a little weird because I guess I’d have to give up fish. It’s almost certainly my favorite food, so it would prove my devotion to do without it.

On the other hand, I love ice cream, too, and that would have the added benefit of establishing a healthy habit while also abstaining from something I really care about. But we don’t observe Lent, so lucky me, not only do I get to keep eating fish, I also get to tell you about some of my favorite fish dishes in town. We did this when Lent began, when I told you about five of my favorite fish entrees around town.

This time, we explore the fun side of fish: Tacos, sushi and such.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cesy_0ewGiUab00

The Pickwick roll is a decadent favorite from Sakura, which combines crawfish, rice and Alfredo sauce, to start. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

There was a time when you could find me at Sakura every Sunday night; it was a pre-COVID ritual for Michael Donahue and me. Now it’s usually four or five of us and we don’t make it every Sunday, but you can count on this: I always order the Pickwick roll .

Sundays used to be about fried chicken and pot roast, about lingering Sunday dinners that were really lunch. Now the Pickwick fills that space, and I figure it has about as many calories. I know it’s a real indulgence but for what it’s worth, I never eat it all; I’ll always share and usually end up with a piece or two of my cousin’s Joyce roll.

The construction, from the center out: It starts with crawfish mixed with rice and Alfredo sauce (hold on and I’ll explain), rolled in a sheet of nori, followed by a layer of rice that’s topped with a mound of snow crab mix, finished with a piece of tempura fried tilapia and a shower of masago, tiny fish eggs. Spicy mayo and eel sauce are squiggled over the top and it’s topped with a big handful of crunchies, which are bits of fried tempura batter. Decadent? Yes. Delicious? Yes. The Alfredo sauce, by the way, has nothing to do with a traditional Alfredo. It’s basically a spicy mayo and was created by someone named Alfredo who worked at Sakura.

Sakura, 4840 Poplar Ave., and 2060 West Street in Germantown; 901-758-8181 is the phone number for both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FEeP_0ewGiUab00

Elwood’s Shack’s fish taco features a grilled flour tortilla . (Courtesy Elwood’s Shack)

An order of fish tacos used to include two at Elwood’s Shack , but man, that was a lot of food. One is a lot of food, but it’s good food. It starts with a flour tortilla that’s buttered and grilled on both sides, then it’s topped with steelhead trout and popped in a pizza oven to cook the fish.

When it comes out, mozzarella cheese is added and it melts from the heat. Then all the toppings: Spring mix drizzled with a creamy horseradish sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro and a very generous amount of diced avocado. It’s fabulously good, incredibly messy, and OK for takeout but best right when it’s made.

Elwood’s Shack, 4523 Summer Ave.; 901-761-9898.

The dining rooms at Elena’s Taco Shop are still closed, I found out when I went to order fish tacos for this story, but the Summer Avenue dining room should reopen within a week or two; it’s all about staffing. I went to the Wolfchase location for the fish taco and the shrimp taco , and asked if I could substitute fish for chicken in the rice bowl . Sure, he said, so I got that, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uk3n_0ewGiUab00

A shrimp taco, a fish taco and a rice bowl with grilled fish all came from Elena’s Taco Shop, but the restaurant’s dining rooms are still closed. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

All were well worth the inconvenience of having to photograph the food on the hood of my car and taste it standing there, to make sure I got a bite while it was still hot and at its best. It was all on point, too. I ordered the tacos fried and on flour tortillas, which were slightly toasted, and asked for the fish grilled in the rice bowl.

That rice bowl and I will meet again. I love the concept of the bowl of food anyway — give me a Buddha bowl, a hummus bowl, whatever. Here it’s a layer of rice spread with a thick layer of guacamole, with strips of grilled fish on top and pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, cheese and Elena’s creamy sauce to finish. So good.

Both tacos have the same creamy dressing, which I believe is just lime juice mixed with crema. It lends a little richness but the tanginess of the lime keeps it from being too much. The strip of fried fish was hot, crisp and tender, and three lightly fried big shrimp were in the other taco. Both were topped with the crema, shredded cabbage and pico de gallo. Very nice.

Elena’s Taco Shop, 8610 Ricky Bell Cove, 901-572-2809; and 6105 Summer Avenue, 901-417-7915.

I love a good fish sandwich and am not ashamed to admit that Captain D’s has a great one. I mean it. I don’t eat fast food, but I make exceptions for three things: Freddie’s, a Frosty from Wendy’s and a giant fish sandwich from Captain D’s.

But what to do if you’re Downtown and the Captain is nowhere around when you need a fish fix?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2vEy_0ewGiUab00

The fish sandwich at Bishop is a huge piece of cod fried in fish-and-chips batter. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

You go see the Bishop . And, of course, I’m not comparing Bishop to Captain D’s, even if it sounds like it. A few weeks ago I spent a delightful solitary lunch at Bishop, snug in one of the booths with a street view of South Main, just my laptop, my fish sandwich and me. Well, there were fries, too.

The fish sandwich is huge, a big ol’ piece of cod fried in a fish-and-chips batter, served on a brioche bun slathered with a sprightly dill aioli, dressed with pickle and lettuce. I’d just taken a bite when the server came with a tiny dish of diced watermelon radishes and said I should add them, so I did and the light peppery bite and crunch made it even better. The fries, fresh and hot, were also great. I left there full, satisfied and reminded of how much I enjoy eating lunch alone from time to time.

Bishop, 545 S. Main inside Central Station; 901-896-0228.

Everyone loves Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana . I love it so much that I almost spent $30 for king crab tacos when I visited this week but resisted because I knew many of you would rightly grouse about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mPEY_0ewGiUab00

Fish torta at Las Tortugas is made with tilapia from Costa Rica. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

So it was a fish tortuga for me, split with my daughter along with an order of guacamole and a lime agua fresca. I love the tea, but it’s hard to get me to deviate from my drink of choice.

The fish is tilapia from Costa Rica, which comes in whole and is filleted in the kitchen, owner Jonathan Magallanes told me. It’s lightly grilled and served on a big roll, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, mayonnaise, lots of avocado, sliced pickled jalapenos (mild ones) and a hearty slice of queso fresco.

It’s a big sandwich and comes with chips and small containers of avocado salsa and pico de gallo; be sure to see if the pico made with pomegranate arils is available when you’re there (Magallanes loves them and even puts them in guacamole instead of tomatoes sometimes; the pico is great.) You can add these to the sandwich if you want, but I don’t. It’s perfect as it is.

Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana, 1215 S. Germantown Road, 901-751-1200; and 6300 Poplar Avenue, 901-623-3882.

Check out more stories from
