Child abuse prevention month in the Valley

(WKBN)- April marks the beginning of child abuse prevention month.

To recognize that, pinwheels are being put up across the valley with each representing a report of child abuse or neglect in 2021.

This year’s pinwheels will be planted this afternoon in Boardman Park. In Lisbon, 519 pinwheels will be planted in the town square. On Monday, Trumbull County will plant more than 15-hundred at the Kinsman House in Warren.

The pinwheels will be on display all month long.

