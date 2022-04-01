ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones Mills, PA

The Story Never Ends: Dr. Chelsee Beal opens new practice in Jones Mills

By Sandra Lepley
The Daily American
 2 days ago

"When the Lord closes a door, somewhere he opens a window."

While this quote doesn't come from the Bible, I remember Maria (Julie Andrews) saying it in the movie "Sounds of Music."

It always rings true, doesn't it?

Last year, when I lost my beloved Dr. Albert Barnett on March 25, my longtime veterinarian and friend, that door sadly closed forever. And, while there is no way to ever replace him, in the past year the Lord did indeed open a window with Dr. Chelsee Beal, who recently opened a new practice in Jones Mills and is my new traveling vet. And, ironically it was Dr. Barnett who served as Chelsee's mentor through the years. So she understands when I get tearful sometimes thinking about him.

Now, I remember doing stories on Chelsee and her siblings, Sabrina and Levi, when they were still in high school at Rockwood and when they showed animals through 4-H. Their parents are Audra and Larry Beal. Chelsee always said she was going to become a vet someday and I had known she was in college for that purpose but it was like I blinked my eyes and last year there she was a full-fledged veterinarian at Laurel Highlands Animal Health. I couldn't believe it and I was so very proud of her.

Chelsee never grew up on a farm, per se, but her and her siblings made their place in Upper Turkeyfoot Township into one. She showed lambs, goats, pigs and steers locally and nationally. She was in Milkshaker's 4-H Club and Rockwood FFA. She won Supreme Showman at the Somerset County Fair two times. Now, she serves as a 4-H leader in Fayette County because of what 4-H and FFA meant to her.

"I wanted to become a veterinarian from a very young age," she says. "I started working for Dr. Barnett when I was in middle school, cleaning kennels and getting 'my feet wet' for the veterinary world."

Through college and on breaks, she then worked for the Davis' when they took over the clinic and renamed it Laurel Highlands Animal Health in Somerset.

Chelsee went to West Virginia University for her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Health with a minor in equine. She then attended Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee for her doctorate in veterinary science. While she was at LMU, she was involved in various clubs, which included Food Animal Club, Small Ruminant Club, Christian Veterinary Club and the Equine Club.

"While in vet school, I met a family that raised club lambs, the Hubbard Family Club Lambs, which got me out of the school atmosphere and helped me keep sane," she laughs.

Once she finished her doctorate, she worked for Dr. Brady Hamady, who also worked for Dr. Barnett when he started out, at Forest Hills Veterinary in Sidman (Cambria County), where they saw a mixed-animal clientele. She also started out at Laurel Highlands as a full-time vet last year before leaving that facility in the fall to pursue her dream of owning her own practice.

And, that dream became a reality when she officially opened Valley View Vet in Jones Mills (Westmoreland County) with an open house on March 5. Also sharing in the celebration was our longtime friend Brittney Bryner, who works full time now at the new clinic, and our new friend Ashley Pritts, who helps out a few evenings and on weekends. We were there at the open house and it was so special to see this kid who I did stories on and who I watched show animals at the fair become the open window that led back to Dr. Barnett.

"Dr. Barnett was a big influence in my life because he never complained about his job no matter what time of day or night or where he was going for a call. He never stopped. Dr. Dusty Davis also had a big influence on my career as well because he continued to teach me all through my undergrad and graduate school years. And, then Dr. Brady Hamady gave me confidence to follow my dream to go out on my own like he did years ago. I appreciate all these vets who mentored me along the way," concluded Dr. Beal.

The Daily American

