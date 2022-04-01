ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

'One chicken killed': Heavy British bombing that did little damage to Lewes: History

By Michael Morgan
 2 days ago
“The cannonade then commenced and continued ’til 10,” Daniel Rodney, prominent Lewes merchant and politician, jotted in his diary on April 6, 1813. “The firing lasted until 10 p.m. when it stopped until the sun came up.”

The next day, Rodney noted, “When it again began and continued… 12,18, and 32 (pound) shot and Rockets (were fired) ’till 1 o’clock in which time 537 shot were sent against the town (including) six or 8 bombs and two or three Cong(reve) Rockets.”

In the second year of the War of 1812, a powerful British flotilla anchored within sight of Lewes near Cape Henlopen.

The enemy warships were short of provisions, and Commodore James Beresford, commander of the 74-gun warship, Poiciters, sent an ultimatum to the defenders of Lewes:

“As soon as you receive this, I must request you will send twenty live bullocks, with a proportionate quantity of vegetables and hay, to the Poitiers, for the use of his Britannic Majesty’s Squadron … If you refuse to comply with this request, I shall be under the necessity of destroying your town.”

When the people of southern Delaware learned of the British threat to destroy Lewes, more than 1,000 volunteers assembled to defend the town. The troops reinforced an old fortification on Pilottown Road, and near the center of town, they built a second defensive work. Their preparations completed, the defenders of Lewes awaited the British attack.

After waiting three weeks, Beresford ordered the bombardment to begin. On April 6, 1813, the British flotilla fired two shots over Lewes as a signal for the town to evacuate its women and children, and a short time later, the British warships opened fire.

Firing cannonballs that weighed up to 32 pounds apiece and lobbing exploding mortar “bombs” that could smash through the walls of the strongest building in Lewes, the British were confident that the Delaware town would soon surrender.

The fearful sounds of the British cannon echoed across the Delaware countryside, but the damage to Lewes was minor. Most cannonballs and mortar bombs passed over the buildings and landed harmlessly in the fields beyond the town.

The British solid shot hit a number of chimneys, knocked corner-posts off several houses and a small shot lodged in the foundation of a building on Front Street, earning the building the nickname “Cannonball House.”

Most of the buildings in Lewes emerged from the bombardment unscathed, but the only exception was Peter Hall’s tavern, which was hit several times and suffered significant damage.

During the two-day bombardment, a number of the Lewes residents took shelter in a building near Block House Pond, including a pregnant woman who gave birth during the attack. The infant girl was cradled in a bed of corn stalks and lullabied by the boom of cannon.

In spite of the British admonition to evacuate the women and children from the town, most remained in Lewes throughout the attack. During the bombardment, one of the women heard a whistling sound over her head. She turned to her husband and asked, “What’s that noise?” He answered, “Bullets, my dear.”

After the frustrated British squadron sailed away, a Baltimore newspaper reported, “The people of Lewistown … enumerate their killed and wounded as follows: one chicken killed, one pig wounded — leg broken.”

