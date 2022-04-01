ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Marriage Applications: Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from Feb. 22 to March 28:

Abraham Edward Holsinger, and Cynthia Joy Sopko, 27, both of Canton, Michigan.

Justin James Kirby, 35, forklift operator, and Britney Elizabeth Bader, 30, both of Port Clinton.

Bradley Keith Bringman, 26, electrician, and Marissa Allison Milliron, 25, quality engineer/supervisor, both of Elmore.

Brett Michael Minton, 29, housekeeper, and Kayla Sue Sanger, 26, housekeeper, both of Port Clinton.

