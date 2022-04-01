From Bonnie Raitt to 'Monty Python's Spamalot,' April arts scene springs up in Vermont

We’ve traded our winter coats for spring coats, put our snow shovels away, though not too far away in case a spring snow surprise awaits us. Otherwise, we’re moving into warmer weather and the out-and-about-ness the thaw inspires.

Not everything we do “out,” however, needs to be outside. In the month before summer-concert season starts to peek its head out of its hibernation cave, Vermont has all sorts of indoor arts-and-entertainment events to welcome us this April. And with the intensity of COVID-19 moderating for now (and hopefully forever) and some venues loosening masking and vaccination requirements to enter, getting “out” is easier than it’s been in months.

Here are some of the events enticing us to go out, and come in, this April:

Cartoons and Comic Art

Through April 24, an exhibit that opened March 20, “Cartoons and Comic Art” by members of the Vermont Comic Creators Group and featuring items from the antique cartoon collection of Robert Brunelle, continues at the Emile A Gruppe Gallery, Jericho. Free. www.emilegruppegallery.com

'Life in the Valley' by Hannah Sessions

Through April 30, “Life in the Valley,” an exhibit of new work by Addison County farmer/painter Hannah Sessions that opened March 15, continues its run at Northern Daughters Fine Art Gallery, Vergennes. Free. www.northerndaughters.com

Feral Stitching

Through May 7, the exhibition “Feral Stitching – Four Artists Go Wild,” featuring textile work by Sarah Ashe, Janet Fredericks, Kari Hansen and Lily Hinrichsen, opened March 25 and remains on display at Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery, Shelburne. Free. www.fsgallery.com

7 p.m. Friday, April 1, the Boston alternative foursome Mom Rock follows Honey Creek at Club Metronome above Nectar’s, Burlington. $10. www.liveatnectars.com

The Bombadils

7 p.m. Friday, April 1, Canadian traditional-music duo The Bombadils performs, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph. $10-$50. www.chandler-arts.org. Sarah Frank and Luke Fraser are back in Vermont at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in a show presented by Valley Stage at the Richmond Congregational Church. $22 in advance, $25 day of show. www.valleystage.net

Rachel Baiman, Taylor Ashton and Grace Palmer

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, singer-songwriters Rachel Baiman and Taylor Ashton share a bill that includes opener Grace Palmer, Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $12 in advance, $15 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Counterpoint's 'Tintinnabulations'

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, the Vermont vocal ensemble Counterpoint presents “Tintinnabulations,” a concert that joins voice, piano and bells, McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michael’s College, Colchester. $5-$15. www.counterpointchorus.org

Sarah King

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Vermont blues-rocker Sarah King headlines a Ripton Community Coffee House “On the Road” concert, Burnham Hall, Lincoln. $15-$25. www.rcch.org

Golden Highway plus Bella White

8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle and her group Golden Highway, plus Canadian singer-songwriter Bella White, play the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $28 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

New Voices Series

8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, the Flynn’s “New Voices Series” presents Vermont musicians KeruBo, a native of Kenya, and Mikahely, originally from Madagascar, performing with Ghanaian percussionist Koblavi Doga, FlynnSpace, Burlington. $20. www.flynnvt.org

Indie Rock with Vermont Flair

9 p.m. Saturday, April 2, a night of indie-rock with Vermont flair features Floral Arrangements, Guy Ferrari, Roost.World and Thus Love, Nectar’s, Burlington. $6. www.liveatnectars.com

Lewis Franco and the Missing Cats

4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, the jazzy combo Lewis Franco and the Missing Cats plays the Westford Music Series at Westford Common Hall. Donations accepted.

Old School Punk

8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, old-school punk rules the day with Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds and Negative Approach storming the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $35 in advance, $39 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

First Thursday Concert Series

6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, the monthly First Thursday Concert Series for April features Burlington guitarist Tom Pearo, Shelburne Vineyard. Free. www.shelburnevineyard.com

Lyric Theatre Presents 'Matilda'

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7-Saturday, April 9; 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9-Sunday, April 10; 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, Lyric Theatre finally presents “Matilda: The Musical,” which the community-theater company planned for its spring 2020 musical before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Flynn, Burlington. $19-$44. www.lyrictheatervt.org

Vermont Youth Dancers

6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8-Saturday, April 9, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, the Vermont Youth Dancers also return for their first in-person performance in two years with a program called “Farm From Home, In Search of the Emerald City,” Mount Mansfield Union High School, Jericho. $10. www.vermontyouthdancers.org

Joyelle Nicole Johnson

7 and 9 p.m. Friday, April 8-Saturday, April 9, comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson, who last year released her debut album, “Yell Joy!,” performs four shows at the Vermont Comedy Club, Burlington. $25. www.vermontcomedyclub.com

Solaris Vocal Ensemble

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, the Solaris Vocal Ensemble, joined by flutist Karen Kevra, offers a program presented by Capital City Concerts called “Delightful Pairings,” Waterbury United Church of Christ. The concert will be repeated at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, College Street Congregational Church, Burlington. $15-$20. www.capitalcityconcerts.org

Jukebox the Ghost at Higher Ground

8 p.m. Friday, April 8, pop-rock band Jukebox the Ghost, following opener Chaz Cardigan, headlines the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $20 in advance, $23 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Keyboard wizard Marco Benevento

8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, across the lobby from the Jukebox the Ghost show, keyboard wizard Marco Benevento plays the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $20 in advance, $22 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Screaming Females at The Monkey House

9:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, New Jersey indie-rockers Screaming Females return to Vermont for a show that also features TVO and Chico Eastridge, The Monkey House, Winooski. $17 in advance, $18 day of show. www.monkeyhousevt.com

Francesca Blanchard/Vermont Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Vermont singer-songwriter Francesca Blanchard, who performed last summer at the Shelburne Museum with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, works with a smaller group of VSO strings players for her concert with Jericho native Isabel Pless, Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Phish favorite Dude of Life

8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, the Dude of Life Band, led by Phish collaborator Steve Pollak, returns to the scene of Phish’s formative performances for a show at Nectar’s, Burlington. $17.50 in advance, $22 day of show. www.liveatnectars.com

Green Mountain Youth Symphony

2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, the Green Mountain Youth Symphony stages its spring concert, Barre Opera House. $5-$15, free under age 5. www.gmys-vt.org

Doyle of The Misfits

8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, guitarist Doyle – aka Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein – known for his work with punk-rockers The Misfits, performs with his solo, metal-leaning band following openers Salem’s Childe, Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $20 in advance, $23 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Amos Lee at the Flynn

8 p.m. Monday, April 11, soulful singer-songwriter Amos Lee joins Jensen McRae in a show presented by Higher Ground at the Flynn, Burlington. $43.50-$64.50. www.highergroundmusic.com

Diana Krall back in Burlington

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, jazz pianist/vocalist Diana Krall is back in concert at the Flynn, Burlington. $70-$110. www.flynnvt.org

Bennington College hosts writers

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, writers Sheila Hall, Jenny Offill and Jia Tolentino take part in a panel discussion titled “How to Be an Art Monster,” Tishman Lecture Hall, Bennington College. Free for in-person or live-streaming attendance. www.bennington.edu

'Monty Python's Spamalot' at Northern Stage

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” begins a wild-and-crazy run through May 15 at the Byrne Theatre, Northern Stage, White River Junction. $19-$59. www.northernstage.org

Long Island Medium on large stage

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, the “Long Island Medium,” aka Theresa Caputo, stages a live show at the Flynn, Burlington. $57.50-$99.75. www.flynnvt.org

'Tuck Everlasting' in Middlebury

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14-Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, the Middlebury Community Players return for the first time since 2020 when they stage the musical “Tuck Everlasting,” Town Hall Theater, Middlebury. $18-$23. www.townhalltheater.org

Higher Ground welcomes Todd Snider

8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, singer-songwriter Todd Snider joins Kevin Gordon for a show in the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $30 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Bluegrass harmonies in Stowe

7 p.m. Friday, April 15, harmonic bluegrass group Beg, Steal or Borrow returns to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe. $15 for livestream ticket, $25 in-person. www.sprucepeakarts.org

Singer-songwriter on the rise

8 p.m. Friday, April 15, rising singer-songwriter Sierra Farrell and opener Timbo hit the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $18 in advance, $20 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Burlington hip-hop hero North Ave Jax

8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, a night of hip hop featuring co-headliners North Ave Jax – former Burlington High School student/basketball player Jackson Sevakian, who recently signed to Interscope Records’ label LVRN – and SSGKobe also showcases Rich Amiri, Real Ricky, KAMI OKI, HAKIMXOXO, Johnny Wanzer, King Cobras and The Elites, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $25 in advance, $30 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt

7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt and NRBQ play a sold-out show at the Flynn, Burlington. www.flynnvt.org

Higher Ground has 'witchy poet pop'

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, the “witchy poet pop” musician Bitch performs a seated show in the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Sci-fi and fantasy land in Essex Junction

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23-Sunday, April 24, the Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo features more than 100 vendors and exhibitors including artists Bill Lutz and Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., DC Comics author/artist Keith Champagne, authors James Macdonald and Leanna Hieber, the New England Droids Builders, the Champlain College School of Game Design and more, Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction. $5-$20 for one-day ticket, $30 two-day pass; free for children under 6. www.vtsfexpo.com

The Man in Black is back

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, the Vermont-based Johnny Cash Tribute Show plays a benefit concert for the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, The Abbey Restaurant, Sheldon. $10. https://johnnycashtributevt.wixsite.com/show

Choral Society presents Schubert

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, the Burlington Choral Society presents a program including a Schubert Mass, Elley-Long Music Center, Colchester. $8-$25. www.bcsvermont.org

'American Pie' maker hits Vermont

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his big (both in terms of success and length) hit “American Pie,” Don McLean plays the Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro. $55-$120. www.latchis.com

Haitian sounds abound in town

8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, the Haitian band Lakou Mizik, signed to Charlotte-based world-music label Cumbancha Records, follows Cumbancha honcho Jacob Edgar’s VJ set in the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $20. www.highergroundmusic.com

Visit from The Ghost of Paul Revere

8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, one room over, Maine folk-rockers The Ghost of Paul Revere headline and Tall Heights opens at the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $20 in advance, $25 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Hip-hop show at Higher Ground

8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, hip-hop group Exociety leads a lineup that includes Rav, Kill Bill: The Rapper, Airospace and Scuare, Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $15 in advance, $17 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Book launch in Montpelier

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, Bear Pond Books hosts a book launch for “The Children on the Hill,” the new novel from Vermont author Jennifer McMahon, Hugo’s Bar & Grill, Montpelier. Free. www.bearpondbooks.com

Drive-By Truckers make a pit stop

8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, veteran Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers and opener Lydia Loveless play the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $30 in advance, $33 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Middlebury Acting Company explores 'The Niceties'

7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, the Middlebury Acting Company presents the race-themed play “The Niceties,” Town Hall Theater, Middlebury. $15-$30. www.middleburyactors.org

Smokepurpp raps at Higher Ground

8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, rapper Omar Pineiro, aka Smokepurpp, follows Richie Wess and Yung Dred at the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $35 in advance, $39 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Jazz guitar trio plays UVM

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, jazz musicians John Jorgenson, Frank Vignola and Martin Taylor team up for a show billed as “The Great Guitars” as part of the University of Vermont Lane Series, UVM Recital Hall, Burlington. $5-$40. www.uvm.edu/laneseries.

Neko Case returns to Higher Ground

8 p.m. Friday, April 29, Vermont resident and singer-songwriter Neko Case, with opener Kara Jackson, returns to the Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $41 in advance, $46 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

South Burlington gets groovy

8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, groove-rockers lespecial and Burlington-based rock-fusion group Swimmer visit the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Vermont Symphony Orchestra goes visual

4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, video production and classical music merge when the Visualizer Orchestra, featuring the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, play an early and a late show at the Double E, Essex. $10-$30. www.doubleevermont.com

Afro-pop/gospel double bill at the Flynn

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Afro-pop duo Amadou & Mariam and gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama share a double bill, the Flynn, Burlington. $35-$55. www.flynnvt.org

Belizbeha is back

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, the long-popular Vermont musical assemblage Belizbeha plays one of its occasional reunion shows – this one delayed from the original date of Oct. 16 due to COVID-19 – with guests including the Grippo-Sommerville-Kirsch trio on horns and Craig Mitchell’s tribute to Prince known as Purple, Higher Ground Ballroom, South Burlington. $28 in advance, $32 day of show. www.highergroundmusic.com

Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.