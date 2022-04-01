Glenda "MeMaw" Hand Howard

TYLER — Memorial services for Charles Franklin Nicholas are 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Mr. Nicholas was born Nov. 27, 1947 and passed away on March 22, 2022.
KILGORE — Funeral Services for Mr. Rudolph McAfee, 91, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 11:00 A.M. Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 at New Covenant Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Sun. Apr. 3, 2022 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
TYLER — Joan V. Fuller, 81, was born on August 2, 1940, and died, on March 29, 2022. Visitation for Joan will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1 pm at Cottle Funeral Home burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
GILMER — SERVICES FOR MICHEAL R. JONES, 70, WILL BE SATURDAY, APRIL 2, AT 1PM AT BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH. BURIAL WILL BE AT CROSSROADS. HE WAS BORN FEBRUARY 23, 1952 IN GILMER AND DIED MARCH 23, 2022 IN LONGVIEW.
SPRING BRANCH, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Gary Don Shipp, 69, of Spring Branch, formerly of Henderson, 10a.m., Mon., April 4, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gage Cemetery. Visitation, 3-5p.m., Sun., April 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Shipp passed away March 31, 2022 in Spring Branch. He was born on Dec. 21, 1952.
TYLER — Services for Teresa Dianne Cannon, 68, of Tyler will be held on March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler. Burial will follow at Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Miss Cannon went home to Jesus...
TYLER — Funeral Services for Ms. Keitha Ray, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Burton as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 12:30 - 6:00 pm at North Star Missionary Baptist Church.
WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral...
LAKEPORT — Graveside Services for Mr. Johnny Williams, 38, of Lakeport, TX., will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Gary, TX. Public viewing will be held Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
TYLER — Private family graveside services for Eleanor Aline Morris of Tyler will be Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022 at Rose Hill Cemetery under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Tyler Mrs. Morris was born July 21, 1936 and passed away on March 29, 2022.
FLINT — Martha (Marty) Gayle Campbell was born December 31, 1953 to Ernest and Dorothy Campbell. Marty was the oldest of three children, a loving mother of two children and proud grandmother of three grandsons. She was an avid reader, a great trivia player, and a worldly friend online. She never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like a long lost friend.
KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Judline Thurman will be April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Interment to follow at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing April 1, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive thru and/or walk up viewing. Judline was born March 31, 1932 and departed March 24, 2022.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Marshall Frater, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am in Chandler Community Cemetery with Elder Ervin Hendricks, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
RUSK — Barbara Kaye Posey, 69, of Rusk, went to be with her Lord March 24, 2022. Linda was born to Louie and Margarett Bright, December 16, 1952, in Mobile, Alabama. A Funeral Service will be held March 30, 2022 at 1:30pm at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Mike Bowens officiating. A visitation will begin at 1:00pm prior to the service.
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Janice Marshall of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Murphree Cemetery in Evant, Texas. Under the direction of Autry Funeral Home.
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Verna Kay Loya is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Kenny Cargill will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Jacksonville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6 to...
TYLER — Graveside services for Genell Rocha, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rocha was born April 24, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Grover C. Smith, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Rose Heights Church Fellowship Hall in Tyler from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born May 6, 1936 and passed away March 30, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER — Memorial services for Susan Waller will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. Service will be officiated by Steve Lyles and Kevin Basham. Susan Joy (Armstrong) Waller, 62 of Tyler passed away on March 12, 2022. Susan was...
