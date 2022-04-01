Glenda "MeMaw" Hand Howard

FLINT — Martha (Marty) Gayle Campbell was born December 31, 1953 to Ernest and Dorothy Campbell. Marty was the oldest of three children, a loving mother of two children and proud grandmother of three grandsons. She was an avid reader, a great trivia player, and a worldly friend online. She never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like a long lost friend.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO