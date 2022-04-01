ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

MICHEAL RENA JONES

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

GILMER — SERVICES FOR MICHEAL R. JONES, 70, WILL...

tylerpaper.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Johnny T. Williams

LAKEPORT — Graveside Services for Mr. Johnny Williams, 38, of Lakeport, TX., will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Gary, TX. Public viewing will be held Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Charles Franklin Nicholas

TYLER — Memorial services for Charles Franklin Nicholas are 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Mr. Nicholas was born Nov. 27, 1947 and passed away on March 22, 2022.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Judline "Jerline" Thurman

KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Judline Thurman will be April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Interment to follow at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing April 1, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive thru and/or walk up viewing. Judline was born March 31, 1932 and departed March 24, 2022.
KILGORE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Gary Don Shipp

SPRING BRANCH, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Gary Don Shipp, 69, of Spring Branch, formerly of Henderson, 10a.m., Mon., April 4, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gage Cemetery. Visitation, 3-5p.m., Sun., April 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Shipp passed away March 31, 2022 in Spring Branch. He was born on Dec. 21, 1952.
HENDERSON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Enola Davis McDonald

MISSOURI CITY — Funeral services for Mrs. Enola McDonald, 83, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday April 2, 2022 at East Chapel CME Church/ Mineola with Rev. Raymond Williams serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Cedar Memorial Gardens under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
OBITUARIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rudolph McAfee

KILGORE — Funeral Services for Mr. Rudolph McAfee, 91, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 11:00 A.M. Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 at New Covenant Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Sun. Apr. 3, 2022 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
KILGORE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Doris Cater

WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral...
WINONA, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Joan V. Fuller

TYLER — Joan V. Fuller, 81, was born on August 2, 1940, and died, on March 29, 2022. Visitation for Joan will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1 pm at Cottle Funeral Home burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
TROUP, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ms. Keitha R. Ray

TYLER — Funeral Services for Ms. Keitha Ray, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Burton as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 12:30 - 6:00 pm at North Star Missionary Baptist Church.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Travis Robinson

KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
OVERTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Glenda "MeMaw" Hand Howard

HENDERSON & PALESTINE — Services for Mrs. Glenda “MeMaw” Hand Howard, 2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at Roquemore Baptist Church. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be in Palestine. Visitation, 1-2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at the church. Mrs. Howard passed away March 27, 2022. She was born Aug. 5, 1949.
PALESTINE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

M. Dwight Parsley

TYLER — M. Dwight Parsley, fondly known as Mr. D passed away on March 25, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Dwight was 87 years old and just a week ago was doing an ab workout!. Dwight, the fourth of six children, has two surviving sisters in the DFW area, Virginia Bishop and Annette Stam; they and their extended families will miss their big brother. Likewise, Dwight’s son, Martin, and his wife Stacy and their children Macy Dai, Mason, and Macklane Parsley; along with Dwight’s daughter, Marlynne, and her husband David and their children Logan, Cameron, and Bailey Finch will miss the “love ya’s” and hardy pats on the back from their Dad and Grandad.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Teresa Dianne Cannon

TYLER — Services for Teresa Dianne Cannon, 68, of Tyler will be held on March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler. Burial will follow at Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Miss Cannon went home to Jesus...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Marshall Frater

TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Marshall Frater, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am in Chandler Community Cemetery with Elder Ervin Hendricks, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Genell Rocha

TYLER — Graveside services for Genell Rocha, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rocha was born April 24, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Evelyn Lakesha Golden

TYLER — Services are scheduled for Ms. Evelyn Shaniqua LaKesha Golden, 43, of Tyler, on April 2, 2022 at 1:00 at Liberty Baptist Church 2506 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, TX. Public visitation Friday, April 1st 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main St. Jacksonville, TX.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dalton Days rides into Longview this weekend

A celebration of Longview’s western heritage and the bravery and heroism of its residents will take place Saturday when Dalton Days rides back into town. The free event, presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum, will take place in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and will include reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Martha Gayle Campbell

FLINT — Martha (Marty) Gayle Campbell was born December 31, 1953 to Ernest and Dorothy Campbell. Marty was the oldest of three children, a loving mother of two children and proud grandmother of three grandsons. She was an avid reader, a great trivia player, and a worldly friend online. She never met a stranger and could make anyone feel like a long lost friend.
DALLAS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

ThaSha Lee Daniels

JACKSONVILLE — A memorial service for ThaSha Lee Daniels of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Bro. David Moore will officiate.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Susan Waller

TYLER — Memorial services for Susan Waller will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. Service will be officiated by Steve Lyles and Kevin Basham. Susan Joy (Armstrong) Waller, 62 of Tyler passed away on March 12, 2022. Susan was...
TYLER, TX

