MICHEAL RENA JONES

TYLER — M. Dwight Parsley, fondly known as Mr. D passed away on March 25, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Dwight was 87 years old and just a week ago was doing an ab workout!. Dwight, the fourth of six children, has two surviving sisters in the DFW area, Virginia Bishop and Annette Stam; they and their extended families will miss their big brother. Likewise, Dwight’s son, Martin, and his wife Stacy and their children Macy Dai, Mason, and Macklane Parsley; along with Dwight’s daughter, Marlynne, and her husband David and their children Logan, Cameron, and Bailey Finch will miss the “love ya’s” and hardy pats on the back from their Dad and Grandad.

TYLER, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO