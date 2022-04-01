Marshall Frater

TYLER — Funeral Services for Ms. Keitha Ray, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Burton as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 12:30 - 6:00 pm at North Star Missionary Baptist Church.
TYLER — Memorial services for Charles Franklin Nicholas are 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Mr. Nicholas was born Nov. 27, 1947 and passed away on March 22, 2022.
TYLER — Services are scheduled for Ms. Evelyn Shaniqua LaKesha Golden, 43, of Tyler, on April 2, 2022 at 1:00 at Liberty Baptist Church 2506 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, TX. Public visitation Friday, April 1st 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main St. Jacksonville, TX.
TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Grover C. Smith, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Rose Heights Church Fellowship Hall in Tyler from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born May 6, 1936 and passed away March 30, 2022 in Tyler.
HUNTINGTON — To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sorority, Sigma Sigma Sigma of Marshall University will host a weekend celebration for alumnae and current members. The Centennial Celebration will include a weekend of events for women who have pledged over the past 10 decades to what was the first sorority on campus in 1922.
TYLER — Services for Teresa Dianne Cannon, 68, of Tyler will be held on March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler. Burial will follow at Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Miss Cannon went home to Jesus...
WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral...
TYLER — Graveside services for Genell Rocha, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rocha was born April 24, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER — Memorial services for Margaret Folmar, 70, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Margaret was born July 28, 1951 in Lake Charles, LA and passed away March 19, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER — Joan V. Fuller, 81, was born on August 2, 1940, and died, on March 29, 2022. Visitation for Joan will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1 pm at Cottle Funeral Home burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
TYLER — Memorial services for Susan Waller will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. Service will be officiated by Steve Lyles and Kevin Basham. Susan Joy (Armstrong) Waller, 62 of Tyler passed away on March 12, 2022. Susan was...
RUSK — Barbara Kaye Posey, 69, of Rusk, went to be with her Lord March 24, 2022. Linda was born to Louie and Margarett Bright, December 16, 1952, in Mobile, Alabama. A Funeral Service will be held March 30, 2022 at 1:30pm at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Mike Bowens officiating. A visitation will begin at 1:00pm prior to the service.
A celebration of Longview’s western heritage and the bravery and heroism of its residents will take place Saturday when Dalton Days rides back into town. The free event, presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum, will take place in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and will include reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.
A new Marshall boutique opened its doors recent, as the Grand Boutique Tan celebrated its Mardi Party grand opening event. The new Grand Boutique Tan celebrated its grand opening on March 5 in Marshall by allowing guests to walk through, look at and try out the boutique’s features, which include women’s clothing, babies and toddler items, shoes, handbags, jewelry, hats, tanning services, hydromassage services, red light therapy, spray tan services, facials, waxing, and other esthetician services.
MISSOURI CITY — Funeral services for Mrs. Enola McDonald, 83, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday April 2, 2022 at East Chapel CME Church/ Mineola with Rev. Raymond Williams serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Cedar Memorial Gardens under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
KILGORE — Funeral Services for Mr. Rudolph McAfee, 91, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 11:00 A.M. Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 at New Covenant Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Sun. Apr. 3, 2022 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
Six historic homes from the late-1800s to mid-1900s opened their doors this weekend for the public to see and take a tour inside. The event kicked off on Saturday and continues Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees are able to still purchase tickets outside of each historic home. Tickets are $25 for those who are not Historic Tyler members and $15 for members.
CHANDLER — Funeral Services for Jackie Martin, 80, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Preston Burton officiating. Interment will follow at Herrington Land of Memory in Palestine under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Mrs. Martin...
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Verna Kay Loya is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Kenny Cargill will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Jacksonville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6 to...
Comments / 0