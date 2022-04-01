ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Ms. Keitha R. Ray

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

TYLER — Funeral Services for Ms. Keitha Ray, 53, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00...

tylerpaper.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Marshall Frater

TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Marshall Frater, 68 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 am in Chandler Community Cemetery with Elder Ervin Hendricks, eulogist, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Evelyn Lakesha Golden

TYLER — Services are scheduled for Ms. Evelyn Shaniqua LaKesha Golden, 43, of Tyler, on April 2, 2022 at 1:00 at Liberty Baptist Church 2506 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, TX. Public visitation Friday, April 1st 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main St. Jacksonville, TX.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Grover C. Smith

TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Grover C. Smith, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Rose Heights Church Fellowship Hall in Tyler from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born May 6, 1936 and passed away March 30, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Doris Cater

WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral...
WINONA, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Teresa Dianne Cannon

TYLER — Services for Teresa Dianne Cannon, 68, of Tyler will be held on March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler. Burial will follow at Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Miss Cannon went home to Jesus...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

M. Dwight Parsley

TYLER — M. Dwight Parsley, fondly known as Mr. D passed away on March 25, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Dwight was 87 years old and just a week ago was doing an ab workout!. Dwight, the fourth of six children, has two surviving sisters in the DFW area, Virginia Bishop and Annette Stam; they and their extended families will miss their big brother. Likewise, Dwight’s son, Martin, and his wife Stacy and their children Macy Dai, Mason, and Macklane Parsley; along with Dwight’s daughter, Marlynne, and her husband David and their children Logan, Cameron, and Bailey Finch will miss the “love ya’s” and hardy pats on the back from their Dad and Grandad.
TYLER, TX
Grand Island Independent

Ray Harmon

(Shh — it’s a surprise!) Please join our family in a birthday celebration from 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 19 at the Hornady Hall at Stuhr Museum. No gifts please.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Joan V. Fuller

TYLER — Joan V. Fuller, 81, was born on August 2, 1940, and died, on March 29, 2022. Visitation for Joan will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1 pm at Cottle Funeral Home burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
TROUP, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Genell Rocha

TYLER — Graveside services for Genell Rocha, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rocha was born April 24, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rudolph McAfee

KILGORE — Funeral Services for Mr. Rudolph McAfee, 91, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 11:00 A.M. Mon. Apr. 4, 2022 at New Covenant Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Sun. Apr. 3, 2022 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
KILGORE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Susan Waller

TYLER — Memorial services for Susan Waller will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. Service will be officiated by Steve Lyles and Kevin Basham. Susan Joy (Armstrong) Waller, 62 of Tyler passed away on March 12, 2022. Susan was...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

ThaSha Lee Daniels

JACKSONVILLE — A memorial service for ThaSha Lee Daniels of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Bro. David Moore will officiate.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

MICHEAL RENA JONES

GILMER — SERVICES FOR MICHEAL R. JONES, 70, WILL BE SATURDAY, APRIL 2, AT 1PM AT BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH. BURIAL WILL BE AT CROSSROADS. HE WAS BORN FEBRUARY 23, 1952 IN GILMER AND DIED MARCH 23, 2022 IN LONGVIEW.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Barbara Kaye Posey

RUSK — Barbara Kaye Posey, 69, of Rusk, went to be with her Lord March 24, 2022. Linda was born to Louie and Margarett Bright, December 16, 1952, in Mobile, Alabama. A Funeral Service will be held March 30, 2022 at 1:30pm at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Mike Bowens officiating. A visitation will begin at 1:00pm prior to the service.
MOBILE, AL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Judline "Jerline" Thurman

KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Judline Thurman will be April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Interment to follow at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing April 1, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive thru and/or walk up viewing. Judline was born March 31, 1932 and departed March 24, 2022.
KILGORE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Janice Marshall

JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Janice Marshall of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Murphree Cemetery in Evant, Texas. Under the direction of Autry Funeral Home.
EVANT, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Jacqueline Gene Martin

CHANDLER — Funeral Services for Jackie Martin, 80, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Preston Burton officiating. Interment will follow at Herrington Land of Memory in Palestine under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Mrs. Martin...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Charles M. & Geraldine Broadway

JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Charles M. and Geraldine Taylor Broadway of Jacksonville, are scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First Methodist Church in Jacksonville Barbara Huggins will officiate. They will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Visitation will be on...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Verna Kay Loya

JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Verna Kay Loya is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Kenny Cargill will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Jacksonville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6 to...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Glenda "MeMaw" Hand Howard

HENDERSON & PALESTINE — Services for Mrs. Glenda “MeMaw” Hand Howard, 2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at Roquemore Baptist Church. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be in Palestine. Visitation, 1-2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at the church. Mrs. Howard passed away March 27, 2022. She was born Aug. 5, 1949.
PALESTINE, TX

