Doris Cater

TYLER — Mary Anne went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Thursday morning after suffering many years with Early Onset Alzheimer’s. She died peacefully. Leaving to mourn are her two sisters-Annette Kersting and her husband Peter of Cordova, TN and their family- daughter, Julie Bourie and her husband Dale and their son Harrison. Son- Mark Kersting and his wife Amanda and their children- Amelia, Dillon and Elsie. Mary Anne’s other sister- Susan Holloway and her husband Mark of Flint, TX and their family-daughter Cynthia Kervin and her husband Michael and their son Austin of Dallas, TX. Daughter Michelle Sutton and her husband Barkley and their children- Haviland, Kiehl and JuliusJ of Allen, TX. Daughter MerryMargaret Monroe Holloway of Dallas, TX. Also her many cousins on both sides of the family, and her best friends and band mates from Middle School, Bobbi Nowell and Linda Hawkins, and many others. Mary Anne graduated from Tarleton State University with her Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education. She loved teaching her students for nearly 40 years in Waxahachie and Carrollton, TX where she retired. She had a great time selling flower wreaths at Scarborough Renaissance Festival with her friend. She loved her cats, power walking 5K’s, the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, volunteering at the Dallas Metrocrest and St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Book Club, gardening, birdwatching/caring for the wild birds but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends who love her dearly. She is preceded in death by her father Elmer Julius Reynolds, her mother Mary Elizabeth Shaw Reynolds, twin infant brothers, her stepmother Mary Frances Seelock Reynolds and her infant great-nephew Dylan Eugene Kervin. Special thanks to Brookdale Communities East and South for their excellent care and compassion over the years, Hospice of East Texas for their care and especially to her dearest friend Bobbi Nowell of Whitehouse, TX for being there faithfully and full of love to the very end. No funeral is immediately planned. Family and friends will gather at a later date.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO