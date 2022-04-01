ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

Doris Cater

By Alex Dominguez
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

WINONA — Graveside services for Doris Cater, 90, of Winona, will be held...

tylerpaper.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Charles Franklin Nicholas

TYLER — Memorial services for Charles Franklin Nicholas are 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Mr. Nicholas was born Nov. 27, 1947 and passed away on March 22, 2022.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Joan V. Fuller

TYLER — Joan V. Fuller, 81, was born on August 2, 1940, and died, on March 29, 2022. Visitation for Joan will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Funeral Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022, at 1 pm at Cottle Funeral Home burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
TROUP, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Eleanor Aline Morris

TYLER — Private family graveside services for Eleanor Aline Morris of Tyler will be Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022 at Rose Hill Cemetery under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Tyler Mrs. Morris was born July 21, 1936 and passed away on March 29, 2022.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Margaret Folmar

TYLER — Memorial services for Margaret Folmar, 70, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Margaret was born July 28, 1951 in Lake Charles, LA and passed away March 19, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Genell Rocha

TYLER — Graveside services for Genell Rocha, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Rocha was born April 24, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 31, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Evelyn Lakesha Golden

TYLER — Services are scheduled for Ms. Evelyn Shaniqua LaKesha Golden, 43, of Tyler, on April 2, 2022 at 1:00 at Liberty Baptist Church 2506 N. Broadway Ave. Tyler, TX. Public visitation Friday, April 1st 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main St. Jacksonville, TX.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

MICHEAL RENA JONES

GILMER — SERVICES FOR MICHEAL R. JONES, 70, WILL BE SATURDAY, APRIL 2, AT 1PM AT BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH. BURIAL WILL BE AT CROSSROADS. HE WAS BORN FEBRUARY 23, 1952 IN GILMER AND DIED MARCH 23, 2022 IN LONGVIEW.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Grover C. Smith

TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Grover C. Smith, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Rose Heights Church Fellowship Hall in Tyler from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Smith was born May 6, 1936 and passed away March 30, 2022 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Susan Waller

TYLER — Memorial services for Susan Waller will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 beginning at 10:00 AM. Service will be officiated by Steve Lyles and Kevin Basham. Susan Joy (Armstrong) Waller, 62 of Tyler passed away on March 12, 2022. Susan was...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

M. Dwight Parsley

TYLER — M. Dwight Parsley, fondly known as Mr. D passed away on March 25, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Dwight was 87 years old and just a week ago was doing an ab workout!. Dwight, the fourth of six children, has two surviving sisters in the DFW area, Virginia Bishop and Annette Stam; they and their extended families will miss their big brother. Likewise, Dwight’s son, Martin, and his wife Stacy and their children Macy Dai, Mason, and Macklane Parsley; along with Dwight’s daughter, Marlynne, and her husband David and their children Logan, Cameron, and Bailey Finch will miss the “love ya’s” and hardy pats on the back from their Dad and Grandad.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Barbara Kaye Posey

RUSK — Barbara Kaye Posey, 69, of Rusk, went to be with her Lord March 24, 2022. Linda was born to Louie and Margarett Bright, December 16, 1952, in Mobile, Alabama. A Funeral Service will be held March 30, 2022 at 1:30pm at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Mike Bowens officiating. A visitation will begin at 1:00pm prior to the service.
MOBILE, AL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Johnny T. Williams

LAKEPORT — Graveside Services for Mr. Johnny Williams, 38, of Lakeport, TX., will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sat. Apr. 2, 2022 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Gary, TX. Public viewing will be held Fri. Apr. 1, 2022 from 2-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Verna Kay Loya

JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Verna Kay Loya is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Kenny Cargill will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Jacksonville City Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6 to...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Teresa Dianne Cannon

TYLER — Services for Teresa Dianne Cannon, 68, of Tyler will be held on March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Tyler. Burial will follow at Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Miss Cannon went home to Jesus...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Travis Robinson

KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. Travis Robinson, 99, of Kilgore, TX., will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wed. Apr. 6, 2022 at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Overton, TX. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com.
OVERTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dalton Days rides into Longview this weekend

A celebration of Longview’s western heritage and the bravery and heroism of its residents will take place Saturday when Dalton Days rides back into town. The free event, presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum, will take place in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and will include reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Glenda "MeMaw" Hand Howard

HENDERSON & PALESTINE — Services for Mrs. Glenda “MeMaw” Hand Howard, 2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at Roquemore Baptist Church. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be in Palestine. Visitation, 1-2 p.m., Mon., April 4, at the church. Mrs. Howard passed away March 27, 2022. She was born Aug. 5, 1949.
PALESTINE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Jacqueline Gene Martin

CHANDLER — Funeral Services for Jackie Martin, 80, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Preston Burton officiating. Interment will follow at Herrington Land of Memory in Palestine under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Mrs. Martin...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Janice Marshall

JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Janice Marshall of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 12:00 noon Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Murphree Cemetery in Evant, Texas. Under the direction of Autry Funeral Home.
EVANT, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Mary Anne Reynolds

TYLER — Mary Anne went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Thursday morning after suffering many years with Early Onset Alzheimer’s. She died peacefully. Leaving to mourn are her two sisters-Annette Kersting and her husband Peter of Cordova, TN and their family- daughter, Julie Bourie and her husband Dale and their son Harrison. Son- Mark Kersting and his wife Amanda and their children- Amelia, Dillon and Elsie. Mary Anne’s other sister- Susan Holloway and her husband Mark of Flint, TX and their family-daughter Cynthia Kervin and her husband Michael and their son Austin of Dallas, TX. Daughter Michelle Sutton and her husband Barkley and their children- Haviland, Kiehl and JuliusJ of Allen, TX. Daughter MerryMargaret Monroe Holloway of Dallas, TX. Also her many cousins on both sides of the family, and her best friends and band mates from Middle School, Bobbi Nowell and Linda Hawkins, and many others. Mary Anne graduated from Tarleton State University with her Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education. She loved teaching her students for nearly 40 years in Waxahachie and Carrollton, TX where she retired. She had a great time selling flower wreaths at Scarborough Renaissance Festival with her friend. She loved her cats, power walking 5K’s, the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, volunteering at the Dallas Metrocrest and St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Book Club, gardening, birdwatching/caring for the wild birds but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends who love her dearly. She is preceded in death by her father Elmer Julius Reynolds, her mother Mary Elizabeth Shaw Reynolds, twin infant brothers, her stepmother Mary Frances Seelock Reynolds and her infant great-nephew Dylan Eugene Kervin. Special thanks to Brookdale Communities East and South for their excellent care and compassion over the years, Hospice of East Texas for their care and especially to her dearest friend Bobbi Nowell of Whitehouse, TX for being there faithfully and full of love to the very end. No funeral is immediately planned. Family and friends will gather at a later date.
TYLER, TX

