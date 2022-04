BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit City Council on Monday honored a quick-thinking young boy whose actions helped save his dad’s life. Late last year, then-four-year-old Noah Lundblade and his father Matt were going to the park when the elder Lundblade began to feel ill. When they got to the park, he tried to call his wife but wasn’t able to...

BELOIT, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO