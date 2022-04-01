ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Greater Omaha Packing Names Childs New VP of Food Safety and Technical Resources

 3 days ago

Greater Omaha Packing Names Childs New VP of Food Safety and Technical Resources. Greater Omaha Packing (greateromaha.com), a high-quality supplier of beef, welcomes Kirby Childs, Ph.D., as vice president of food safety and technical resources. Childs will lead the company’s ongoing food safety efforts and oversee...

KETV.com

Photos: Greater Omaha Chamber's Urban Core Strategic Plan

OMAHA, Neb. — The Greater Omaha Chamber is releasing a bold plan and a goal of 30,000 new jobs and 30,000 new residents in the urban core in the next two decades. Featuring a rundown of major projects and comprehensive strategies on housing and transportation, it's a transformative vision for the metro.
OMAHA, NE
foodsafetynews.com

Food safety for smaller operations: Wearing all the food safety hats at once

– OPINION – Managing a Food Safety program in a smaller operation means making critical decisions with limited resources. In this session of the 2022 Food Safety Summit, you will gather foundational food safety ideas and contacts to surround yourself with the training and resources needed to protect your business, customers, consumers and brand. This session was developed for quality assurance and food safety managers of smaller companies with limited internal resources to accomplish all the roles necessary for a successful food safety program. Whether you are starting up a new food safety program for a growing small company or continuously improving your current food safety program there will be helpful nuggets for you. The session will focus on three learning objectives: 1) How do you know what you don’t know; 2) Filling in the resource and knowledge gaps in your food safety program; and 3) Upping your food safety game.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Quick Country 96.5

Controversial New Name Announced for Popular Food Company in Minnesota

A popular food delivery company that has been serving families in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois since 1952 has announced that their very famous name is saying goodbye. Schwan's Home Delivery excitedly shared the news of the change on Friday, March 18th. However, the news has created quite a stir from customers, some that even claim the new name for the company is racist.
MINNESOTA STATE
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
Des Moines Business Record

Partnership names Kruse as VP of downtown development

Carrie Kruse has been named vice president of downtown development for the Greater Des Moines Partnership. She will lead the Partnership’s efforts to help businesses relocate to and expand in downtown Des Moines, according to the announcement on Thursday. Kruse will work collaboratively with community partners to advance placemaking, community development and economic development projects. She will begin her duties at the Partnership on April 11. Kruse currently serves as economic development administrator with the city of Des Moines. She previously served as economic development coordinator and research and budget analyst with the city, and as chief financial officer for Windsor Heights. Tiffany Tauscheck, chief operations officer at the Partnership and president of Downtown DSM Inc., said Kruse’s knowledge and experience leave her well-positioned for her new role with the Partnership. “She has a passion for Downtown and brings creative solutions and ideas, and she will be a key leader in our community as we collectively reimagine and create the future of Downtown DSM,” Tauscheck said in a news release. Kruse earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Simpson College, her Master of Business Administration from Drake University, and serves on several boards and committees. She said she discovered a passion for economic development while working closely with the Partnership in her current role. “Downtown Des Moines’ success is a driver of growth for the entire region, and I look forward to working with so many community partners to ensure continued momentum,” Kruse said.
DES MOINES, IA
Norwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus names new VP

NORWALK — Fisher-Titus has named Jason Gahring as vice president of medical care and provider practices. Gahring was named to this position on an interim basis in October of 2021. “We are pleased to announce that Jason has accepted the permanent vice president role,” said Matt Mattner, chief operations...
NORWALK, OH
