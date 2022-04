EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- A massive spending bill passed by Congress earlier this month will help fund a million-dollar expansion of a Eureka dental clinic. Congressman Jared Huffman championed the funding in the annual appropriations bill for the Burre Dental Center in Eureka. This funding boost will allow the dental facility to expand its capacity by 8-thousand […] The post Burre Dental Center celebrate $1 million in funding with the help of Rep. Huffman appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.

EUREKA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO