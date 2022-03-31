Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Christian, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Lyon, McLean by NWS

Tennesseans are asked to batten down the hatches in advance of non-thunderstorm wind gusts of up to 50 mph on Wednesday and the chance of severe weather Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Loose lawn furniture and anything that might either blow away or topple over should be secured before heavy...
Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
Effective: 2022-03-13 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter part of this week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 21.5 feet Wednesday, March 23. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-21 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Gonzales; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR CALDWELL...NORTHEASTERN GUADALUPE...SOUTHWESTERN BASTROP AND NORTHWESTERN GONZALES COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kingsbury, or 8 miles west of Luling, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seguin, Lockhart, Luling, Mustang Ridge, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Brownsboro, Joliet, Tilmon, Stairtown, Belmont, McNeil, McMahan, Lytton Springs, Ottine, Dale, Bateman and St John Colony. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
Effective: 2022-04-03 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo Areas of fog continue to impact portions of Deep South Texas this morning Surface observations and satellite images indicate that areas of fog continue to impact portions of deep south Texas. Visibilities will be reduced to 1 to 3 miles in general with these areas of fog. Some patchy dense fog may reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile in some locations. These areas of fog will lift and burn off later this morning with daytime heating and visibilities will improve as a result. Early morning motorists are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of dense fog through the morning hours.
Effective: 2022-04-03 05:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Brooks Range Passes. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-04-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DuPage; Kane; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook Patchy Dense Fog Across Parts of the Northwest Suburbs As of 840 AM, an area of fog blanketed much of Lake and McHenry Counties, the northern two thirds of Kane County, and far northwest Cook and DuPage Counties. Webcams and observations indicate localized sharply reduced visibility. Be prepared to encounter patchy dense fog and rapidly changing conditions if you will be out driving through about 10 AM. In addition, there may be some lingering spots of black ice on some roads. When driving in dense fog, slow down, increase following distance between your vehicle and other vehicles, and use low beams.
Effective: 2022-04-03 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt has pushed Willow Creek near Willow City to just above flood stage. The creek is expected to remain near steady or slowly fall over the next several days. However, warmer temperatures next week may cause the creek to rise again. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441.2 feet, water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1442.7 feet, overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 1442.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 1442.4 feet. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-03 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 162.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 160.7 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-03 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING A dry and seasonal air mass will remain over the area today. This will allow relative humidity values to drop below 25 percent this afternoon and early evening. This combined with northwesterly winds of 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts to near 20 mph, and dry fuels will create increased fire danger across northeast Georgia. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Effective: 2022-04-03 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin ENHANCED FIRE DANGER THROUGH EARLY EVENING West to northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon and early evening. Humidity levels dropping 25 to 35 percent will combine with the wind to dry out fuels and enhance the threat of the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
Effective: 2022-04-03 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 13:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by late this evening. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.3 feet Wednesday, April 13. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-03 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe ENHANCED FIRE DANGER THROUGH EARLY EVENING West to northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon and early evening. Humidity levels dropping 25 to 35 percent will combine with the wind to dry out fuels and enhance the threat of the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
