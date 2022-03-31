Special Weather Statement issued for Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Valley City. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet and rising. - The river began a sharp rise Wednesday evening, and has continued a slow rise since Thursday. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue a slow rise through the coming week. It is expected to rise above 15 feet late in the week and could continue to rise thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.8 Sun 8 am 14.0 14.3 14.6 14.8 15.0

PIKE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO