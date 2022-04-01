ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Teachers of the Year announced

By Staff report
Franklin News Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin County Public Schools has announced the 2022-23 Teachers of...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney teacher is awarded NRCSA Music Teacher of the Year

SIDNEY -- Sidney Public Schools 1st through 4th grades music teacher, Misty Michelman was selected Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Outstanding Music Teacher of the Year. The NRCSA Conference was held in Kearney. She was presented the award on March 17, 2022. Several years ago, NRCSA made the decision to...
SIDNEY, NE
Citizen Tribune

Jones named Fairview Marguerite Teacher of the Year

Editor’s Note: This is the next installment in an ongoing series celebrating the school level Teachers of the Year. Tess Jones, eight-year second grade teacher and team leader, is Fairview-Marguerite’s Teacher of the Year. Jones said she loves teaching at Fairview because the students, families, and staff are...
FAIRVIEW, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
Franklin County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
Mount Airy News

Meadowview Magnet names Teacher of the Year

Meadowview Magnet Middle School recently recognized Mandy Dean as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. She has worked at Meadowview Magnet Middle School for four years, as the Project Lead of the Way 2 Teacher. “I love that our students have access to material and experiences because of Meadowview Magnet...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WIFR

Oregon High School teacher named Illinois Teacher of the Year

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - One Oregon High School teacher receives the surprise of a lifetime as she’s named the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year. “It is beyond my wildest dreams and I say that because teaching is my absolute favorite thing on the planet like I love what I do every single day,” said Kimberly Radostits.
OREGON, IL
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year Is Pettigrew Educator

Just like in class, raise your hand if you agree that teachers are the most important members of our society. Yep, I thought so. The Sioux Falls School District gathered Monday to recognize those who play such a critical role in the lives of your children. These are the individuals who give kids purpose and set them on a path to become leaders and succeed in life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Kerns receives Humanities Teacher of the Year award

BLUE MOUNTAIN • Dr. Nancy Kerns, assistant professor of English in the department of language and literature at Blue Mountain College, has been selected as BMC's 2022 Humanities Teacher of the Year. The Humanities Teacher Award honors outstanding faculty in traditional humanities fields at Mississippi's higher education institutions. Humanities...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banquet
Franklin News Post

First deadline for memorial brick orders is Tuesday

The Franklin County Veterans Memorial Commission is taking orders for memorial bricks to be placed at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park. Brick orders are placed in April and September each year, and the purchased ones are installed by Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Order deadlines are Tuesday, April 5...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Meals tax increase is a point of contention

Franklin County property tax rates are not set to change under the proposed 2022-23 budget, but a meals tax increase has been a point of contention for supervisors and residents. The proposed budget plans for roughly $182.6 million in expenditures, an increase of about $22.3 million over the current 21-22...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Franklin News Post

Tractor Day returns after two year hiatus

Amanda Roberts woke up at 5 a.m. on Friday to drive her family’s John Deere 7830 tractor from Callaway to the parking lot of Roses Discount Store in Rocky Mount. The night before, Roberts spent two hours washing the tractor, but the Franklin County High School senior was happy to do it since it meant kicking off her first Tractor Day since her freshman year in 2019.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy