LA GRANDE — When cold weather strikes, the Union County Warming Station opens its doors to those in need of shelter. The warming station concluded its fourth year of operation this March, providing temporary housing and services for homeless individuals during the coldest months of the year. With a number of individuals and organizations combining efforts, the station’s board and volunteers credit a community effort for keeping the service up and running through 2022.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO