Norman Reedus says he will be emotional about the end of ‘The Walking Dead’.

 2 days ago

ComicBook

The Walking Dead Announced Danai Gurira as Michonne 10 Years Ago Today

On this flashback Friday, return to 2012 when The Walking Dead announced Danai Gurira in the role of Michonne. Executive producer Robert Kirkman, who co-created the sword-swinging heroine with artist Charlie Adlard, revealed Gurira's casting live on AMC post-show Talking Dead following the March 18 airing of the Season 2 finale. A stand-in portrayed the fan-favorite comic book character featured in "Beside the Dying Fire," aired on March 18, 2012, as the mysterious hooded figure who saves Andrea (Laurie Holden) from walkers. Gurira would make her first appearance as Michonne in "Seed," the Season 3 premiere of The Walking Dead.
GamesRadar+

The Walking Dead missed an opportunity to acknowledge Rick Grimes in season 11 – and fans are gutted

This post contains mild spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 12 'The Lucky Ones'. Turn back now to avoid spoilers!. It's been three and a half years since Rick Grimes was whisked off in a helicopter in The Walking Dead's ninth season, and even longer within the show itself given the time jump that happened seconds after. The character is never far away from fans' minds, which is perhaps why everyone was so disappointed when the new season 11 episode missed an opportunity to mention him onscreen.
Hello Magazine

Norman Reeds suffers head injury while filming The Walking Dead

Fans of The Walking Dead are reaching out to Norman Reedus after it was revealed that the actor has suffered a head injury while filming the hugely popular apocalypse show. Norman’s spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen has released a statement updating the public on his condition, telling Deadline: "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."
Greg Nicotero
Norman Reedus
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
The Independent

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan questions AMC’s decision to ‘spoil’ final season with spin-off news

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has questioned AMC’s decision to announce his character’s spin-off ahead of the finale.Earlier this month, it was announced that two main stars would be appearing in a new spin-off that will be based in New York.While many fans were left excited by the project announcement, they expressed confusion as to why it would be announced during part two of The Walking Dead’s final season, which has been split into three parts.The news confirms that these characters will make it out of the final season alive – and we’ve hidden who will join Negan...
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
99.5 WKDQ

Maggie and Negan to Star in ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series

There are three episodes left in the run of The Walking Dead, but the story will not end with the show’s series finale. AMC already has a bunch of spinoffs from the zombie series, with several more in the works. You can already watch Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is coming later this year, a film starring former Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is in development, and a spinoff starring fan favorite characters Daryl and Carol has previously been announced for 2023.
ComicBook

Negan Returns With a New Group on The Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Warlords" episode of The Walking Dead. Here's Negan! In the mid-season premiere, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) witnesses a rogue Maggie (Lauren Cohan) get her revenge when she executes Carver (Alex Meraz) and the Reapers. "When it comes to me, promise or not, it's just a matter of time before you make the same call," Negan tells Maggie, leaving the group before giving her the chance to avenge Glenn (Steven Yeun). Months later, Negan makes a surprise return when an outreach mission turns Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) from emissaries for the Commonwealth to enemies of the Commonwealth.
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Michael Biehn breaks silence on secret season 11 role

The Walking Dead spoilers follow. The Terminator star Michael Biehn has opened up about guest starring in The Walking Dead's final season. The actor made an appearance in the AMC series in season 11 episode 13's 'Warlords', which aired on Sunday (March 20) in the US. In the episode, Biehn...
ComicBook

Who's Deanna? The Walking Dead Reveals Link to Governor Pamela Milton

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Lucky Ones" episode of The Walking Dead. "Who's Deanna?" asks Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) when arriving at the Alexandria Safe-Zone in Season 5 of The Walking Dead. Led by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the group of zombie apocalypse survivors soon find out when they meet Reg (Steve Coulter) and Deanna Monroe (Tovah Feldshuh): the first leader of Alexandria. Years later, when Daryl (Norman Reedus) reminisces about Deanna in "The Lucky Ones," it's revealed she knew Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) of Ohio's Commonwealth community.
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
Albany Herald

13 Things You Might’ve Missed in the ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7B Trailer (VIDEO)

It seems fair to say that after AMC released the trailer for the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season, anticipation for the next batch of installments is at an all-time high. Between the upcoming war between former best friends Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and Madison Clark’s (Kim Dickens) return to the show, there’s plenty to get excited about.
