Norman Reedus says he will be emotional about the end of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Warlords" episode of The Walking Dead. Here's Negan! In the mid-season premiere, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) witnesses a rogue Maggie (Lauren Cohan) get her revenge when she executes Carver (Alex Meraz) and the Reapers. "When it comes to me, promise or not, it's just a matter of time before you make the same call," Negan tells Maggie, leaving the group before giving her the chance to avenge Glenn (Steven Yeun). Months later, Negan makes a surprise return when an outreach mission turns Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) from emissaries for the Commonwealth to enemies of the Commonwealth.
