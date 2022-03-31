ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Opens Four-Match Homestand with In-State Rivalry

troytrojans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, Ala. - Troy begins its four-game homestand this weekend at the Lunsford Tennis Complex with a date schedule against South Alabama and Arkansas State. The Trojans open their weekend on Friday at 2 p.m., taking on USA (15-3, 4-0 SBC) before finishing a Troy tennis doubleheader at noon against the...

troytrojans.com

