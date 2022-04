LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts arrived in Lansing over the weekend, ready to get things going for their Opening Day. Sunday was Media Day was at Jackson Field and News 10 got to meet some of the players and new manager Phil Pohl. The Lugnuts, the ‘High-A’ affiliate...

LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO