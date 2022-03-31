ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Bill to prevent closure of two veterans’ homes signed into law by Gov. Mills

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WGAN) Governor Janet Mills signed legislation on Thursday that will keep two Maine Veterans’ Homes in Machias and Caribou open. Maine Veterans’ Homes said the two facilities would be closing this spring because it was the only course of action to...

WVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice signs budget bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed Senate Bill 250, the $4.635 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget passed by the West Virginia Legislature last week. The governor issued a single line-item veto to the bill, eliminating a transfer of $265 million from Surplus funding into...
CHARLESTON, WV
FOX 61

Gov. Lamont signs 25-cent gas tax bill into law

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed emergency legislation that suspends Connecticut's tax on gasoline from April 1 to June 30. The signing comes the day after state lawmakers passed the bill. This legislation also suspends dares on public buses statewide during that same time period and creates...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KTVZ

Mississippi gov signs law limiting race in lessons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms. It became law as soon as the Republican signed it Monday. The short title of the legislation says it would prohibit “critical race theory.” But the main text doesn’t mention the theory and many supporters have said they cannot define it. The new law says no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.” Black lawmakers opposed the legislation. Reeves says it doesn’t prohibit the teaching of history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WANE-TV

Gov. Holcomb signs permitless carry bill into law

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Gov. Eric Holcomb signed H.B. 1296 into law on Monday. Known as “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry,” it’s a change to Indiana law some Republican legislators have been working on for years. The proposal would allow anyone age 18 or older...
INDIANA STATE
