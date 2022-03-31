Bill to prevent closure of two veterans’ homes signed into law by Gov. Mills

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed Senate Bill 297 on March 7, amending a partially-blocked teachers union dues law. Holcomb signed Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 251 on April 22, 2021, enacting a law that says, “A school employee has the right to resign from, and end any financial obligation to, a school employee organization at any time.” It says that an “authorization for school employee organization dues to be deducted from school employee pay shall be on a form prescribed by the attorney general” and that “[a]uthorizations by a school employee for the withholding of school employee organization dues from the school employee’s pay shall not exceed one (1) year in duration and shall be subject to annual renewal.” Upon receiving an employee’s authorization form, the employer must email the employee and get a response confirming the authorization.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO