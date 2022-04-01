ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the best April Fools’ Day 2022 pranks from Walkers to Good Morning Britain

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

It’s April 1 and that can only mean one thing – April Fools' Day jokes by the bucketload.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, where brands, TV shows and celebrities try to pull the wool over our eyes and leave us bamboozled.

We can all be gullible from time to time, and there are plenty of people out there already trying to catch us out.

It used to be a simpler time, of course, with wholesome pranks played across the nation and the odd newspaper publishing fake, but usually harmless stories.

But in the age of social media, getting caught out for believing a lie is more embarrassing than ever, and everyone needs to be on their guard.

There are plenty circulating already – see the April’s Fools' jokes to watch out for below.

Laura Tobin and the ‘unique’ flower incident on GMB

One of the most obvious – but still pretty enjoyable – April Fools' moments came bright and early on Good Morning Britain, where presenter Laura Tobin was visiting RHS Garden Wisley.

She was talking to one of the staff about a ‘unique’ plant that had been cultivated just for her, when disaster struck – only, it was a joke everyone saw coming a mile off. Any casting directors looking for the next big star might want to take a look at guest Matt’s acting skills, too, after that powerhouse display.

Still, we don’t mind a bit of harmless fun on April 1.

Walkers for real should actually make these crisps

Yes, we know these new cheese and onion ‘giant bread shaped crisps’ are a joke, but we’d actually love to give them a go.

Just imagine the crisp butty you could make with one of these huge sandwich-shaped beauties.

“Now, lovers of the lunchtime crisp sandwich can enjoy the delicious crunch of Walkers crisps without having to worry,” the press release reads.

“The limited-edition crisp, which is available in single packs and family packs of 20, one for each sandwich weekday (based on a sandwich of 4), will only be available on shelves nationwide during the month of April.”

Very good from Walkers, we have to say.

Have I Got Your News For You goes big

We nearly had a heart attack when we saw this on our timeline, but it turns out it’s just one of the boldest jokes of the day.

Rylexa?

This just has to be a joke, right?

Neighbours prank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wtj60_0ewFHnaS00

Australia’s TV Tonight might have given us the meanest prank yet, after falsely claiming that Neighbours was coming back to channel Seven.

The long-running soap was cancelled recently, leaving fans bereft, and viewers thought their prayers had been answered after the programme ran a new story claiming it was coming back.

“Yup, annual April Fools' Day post,” it later confirmed.

JetBlue's new travel route

US airline JetBlue trolled people struggling to get across Queens, New York, on one of the busiest stretches of road in the city by helpfully suggesting they jump on a plane from JFK to LaGuardia. Very helpful indeed.

Frankie and Benny’s bans ketchup

Frankie and Benny’s is getting in on the act by ‘announcing’ that guests are no longer permitted to use condiments in their restaurants.

Matt Pouchotek, Brand Manager at Frankie & Benny’s, said: “Our new menu additions are some of our best to date and we wanted to think of a way to encourage our guests to enjoy their true, uninterrupted flavours. By stopping people from adding condiments such as tomato ketchup and mayonnaise should allow them to enjoy the dishes in authentic, Italian fashion.”

Saucy.


Anti-gravity weight class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMIdp_0ewFHnaS00

Anytime Fitness UK involved themselves by announcing ‘Mars Muscles’, a class that includes anti-gravity kettlebells and allows “anyone of any strength level to lift the heaviest of weights”.

“We’re always looking for fun, new classes to engage our members but this has eclipsed anything we’ve tried before,” said an Anytime Fitness trainer.

“Using the latest technology, we’ve managed to create these incredible anti-gravity kettlebells which are completely alien to anything ever seen in a gym before. Our members can’t wait to try this and we hope to see plenty of people try it for themselves; we guarantee your muscles will be working all the way from your head to Uranus.”

Tomato flavoured ketchup anyone?

Rory Stewart’s new gig

Rory Stewart nearly got us this morning after announcing a surprise career change.

“It is an honour to have been asked by the PM to serve as Director of Communications for No10 Downing Street,” he tweeted.

“I am looking forward to working with the PM, Ministers and Members of Parliament on the issues that matter most to our country.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

