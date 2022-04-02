11 best spring jackets to wear this season and beyond

With warm girl winter now behind us, our sights are firmly set on the new sunnier season. This means one thing and one thing only – a reset of our wardrobes. With thick coats officially out, our attention is now on spring jackets.

When it comes to this, there’s obviously a huge range of choices. Be that a quilted jacket or something patchwork, there’s a whole lot of choice when it’s down to what’s trending.

In regard to what was on the catwalks, Valentino put a convincing case for relaxed denim , but once again, it seems that trenches aren’t going anywhere.

Similarly, it’s time to welcome back the biker jacket , with brands clearly looking to Simone Rocha, Prada, or Dolce & Gabbana for inspiration.

Elsewhere, varsity jackets have become seemingly become a staple among the fashion pack, so to have bombers , with the likes of Rihanna and Hailey Bieber rocking them. And you’re likely to see lots more colour on your social media feeds. It’s all to play for.

With all this in mind, we went on a hunt for the spring jackets that you’re likely to see everywhere this season.

How we tested

When it came to testing, we kept an eye out for seasonal trends. But of course, fit, quality and transitionality were both important. All this helped us choose the jackets that are sure to (pardon the pun) put a spring in your step.

The best women’s spring jackets in 2022 are:

Best overall – Lindex quilted jacket: £49.99, Lindex.com

– Lindex quilted jacket: £49.99, Lindex.com Best bomber jacket – Adanola oversized nylon bomber jacket: £119.99, Adanola.com

– Adanola oversized nylon bomber jacket: £119.99, Adanola.com Best denim jacket –Missguided denim jacket: £24, Missguided.co.uk

–Missguided denim jacket: £24, Missguided.co.uk Best patchwork coat – Kitri Piper mixed floral quilted reversible bed jacket: £175, Kitristudio.com

– Kitri Piper mixed floral quilted reversible bed jacket: £175, Kitristudio.com Best jacket with tassels –Free People twist and shout: £118, Freepeople.com

–Free People twist and shout: £118, Freepeople.com Best shacket – River Island oversized denim shacket: £50, Riverisland.com

– River Island oversized denim shacket: £50, Riverisland.com Best embroidered jacket –Warehouse embroidered scalloped collar quilted jacket: £85, Warehousefashion.com

–Warehouse embroidered scalloped collar quilted jacket: £85, Warehousefashion.com Best investment quilted jacket – The Frankie Shop teddy quilted jacket: £240, Thefrankieshop.com

– The Frankie Shop teddy quilted jacket: £240, Thefrankieshop.com Best trench coat – Asos Design lip sleeved trench in stone: £75, Asos.com

– Asos Design lip sleeved trench in stone: £75, Asos.com Best biker jacket – New Look black leather-look oversized biker jacket: £39.99, Newlook.com

– New Look black leather-look oversized biker jacket: £39.99, Newlook.com Best blazer – Na-kd oversized twill blazer: £81.95, Na-kd.com

Lindex quilted jacket

Best: Overall

Rating: 9.5/10

With quilted jackets seemingly everywhere, if you’re on a search for one that won’t dent your bank account, this is a firm favourite. It is very lightweight and thin, which makes it great for layering – with the boxy design meaning we could fit a jumper and blazer underneath on particularly chilly days. The length and contrast stitching appealed to us, and it ticks all the boxes if you’re looking for a quilted jacket that we think will see you through plenty of spring and summer months. Our only gripe is the lack of pockets.

Buy now £49.99, Lindex.com

Adanola oversized nylon bomber jacket

Best: Bomber jacket

Rating: 9/10

If you’re in the market for a high-quality bomber jacket that’ll see you through many seasons to come, this one from our favourite activewear brand will certainly do the trick. It’s got a nice amount of padding, more so than others we’ve tried before, giving it the perfect amount of warmth. It has an oversized shape and a simple utility-style design, which we love, and it’s the perfect thing to throw on over any outfit. We’ve been surprised at how frequently we’ve reached for it. If you’re unsure on the green colour, it’s also available in black .

Buy now £119.99, Adanola.com

Missguided oversized denim jacket

Best: Denim jacket

Rating: 8/10

If you’re on the hunt for a pocket-friendly denim jacket, this washed black design is certainly the one we’d recommend. Despite being from the high street, it has a vintage look and is made from a fairly rigid material. Of course, we loved the fact it has pockets, too – we’d go as far as to say this is an essential component of a great spring jacket. When it comes to styling, the options are endless – and don’t be afraid to try the double denim look. As always with denim jackets, we’d recommend sizing up for a laidback look.

Buy now £24.00, Missguided.co.uk

Kitri Piper mixed floral quilted reversible bed jacket

Best: Patchwork coat

Rating: 8/10

Patchwork jackets are having a serious moment right now, and we couldn’t be more pleased. This Kitri design is everything you could want and more. Firstly, we love the fact it’s reversible – one side is made from preloved fabric, while the other is one of Kitri’s newest prints – so depending on your outfit, it’ll go with just about everything.

Owing to its quilted nature, it does provide a little warmth, but on cooler days, we’d recommend layering it with a light jumper. The peter pan collar is bang on trend, and we love the fact it has front pockets. In terms of fit, it’s perfectly boxy, but not too oversized. All in all, a great way to inject something fun into your springtime wardrobe.

Buy now £175.00, Kitristudio.com

Free People twist and shout vegan shacket

Best: Tassel jacket

Rating: 7.5/10

Suede jackets may have gone “out of fashion” in recent years, but they’re back, especially if they’re adorned with tassels for spring/summer 2022. And we love this vegan-friendly design from Free People. Owing to being suede, we were expecting it to have more of a heavy-duty feel, but it is in fact quite lightweight. As for the cut, we sized up (as we do tend to do with lots of our outerwear), which made for an even more boxy fit – which we loved. Having read that it was cropped, we were sceptical as to how this would look, but we liked the trucker-style silhouette. A great one to have on hand for festival season and beyond.

Buy now £118.00, Freepeople.com

River Island oversized denim shacket

Best: Shacket

Rating: 8/10

If you’re unsure about going for a denim jacket, a shacket – a jacket and shirt hybrid – offers a slightly cooler way to tap into the trend. This design is lightweight enough to throw on over a dress on really warm days, but when the weather is slightly cooler, it’s the ideal layering piece – we opted to wear ours under a trench coat. A very versatile layer that you’ll undoubtedly reach for year after year.

Buy now £50.00, Riverisland.com

Warehouse embroidered scalloped collar quilted jacket

Best: Embroidered jacket

Rating: 8/10

It’s fair to say we’re obsessed with scalloped collars – it was a huge trend a number of years ago, but it seems to be slowly making its way back onto the agenda, and we’re not complaining. The quilted nature makes it bang on trend, while the embroidering makes it a little bit different to the others currently on the high street. Unlike what we usually suggest, we’d recommend opting for your usual size, as this one did come up slightly large.

Buy now £85.00, Warehousefashion.com

The Frankie Shop teddy quilted jacket

Best: Quilted jacket

Rating: 8.5/10

Yes, we managed to get hold of that jacket that the brand just cannot seem to keep in stock. Did it deliver on our expectations? Of course. It’s fair to say that not all quilted jackets are made equal, and this It girl style proves just that.

The cut gives it a very cool oversized shape that we think very few jackets are able to rival. Its versatile design means that it can be worn over a dress on warmer days, but there’s space enough to layer with jumpers when the cold weather bites – so really it’s an all-year-round investment.

That’s not all though: the pockets are deep enough to hold all the essentials, which of course only adds to its appeal, and it offers a great alternative to the traditional trench coat. All in all, it’s a spring staple we’re obsessed with. The only downside is its price tag, but if you’ve got the money to splash, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

Read more about The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket

Buy now £240.00, Thefrankieshop.com

Asos Design lip sleeved trench in stone

Best: Trench coat

Rating: 8/10

When it comes to spring, few jackets rival the timelessness of a classic trench coat . As with this one, we’d recommend opting for styles that have a longline design – cutting in at the back of the mid-thigh, at least. And this Asos number that has nailed the winning formula.

With a slight weight to the woven fabric and a loose cut, it falls nicely when left undone. Once tied though, it’ll cinch you in at the waist, providing the best of both worlds. If you’re anything like us, you’ll appreciate the pockets. As a word of warning though, if something oversized isn’t for you, we’d recommend opting for a size down from your usual.

Buy now £75.00, Asos.com

New Look black leather-look oversized biker jacket

Best: Biker jacket

Rating: 8/10

Bikers are back, and their resurgence is largely down to Prada’s SS21 show. And we’re here for it. If you’re looking for the ideal design to reach for, it’s got to be this one. While we’d usually recommend opting for real leather, this faux version is a great option if you’re looking for something that isn’t too expensive. The slight drop in the shoulders makes it particularly trendy, and the longline cut means it is a great shape.

Buy now £39.99, Newlook.com

Na-kd oversized twill blazer

Best: Blazer

Rating: 9/10

There are few things in your wardrobe as transformative as a black blazer – it’s got the power to pull together even the dowdiest of outfits and make you feel ready to take on the world. And if you’ve been searching for the one, this na-kd twill design is yet to fail us.

With padded shoulders and a roomy boyfriend cut, it has a heaviness to it that means it keeps its shape, but also looks far more high end. It’s a great layering piece for spring, which can be thrown on over a dress, white T-shirt or a polo neck. Should you wish to inject a pop of colour into this season’s wardrobe, this design can also be bought in pink, as well as a full range of other colours. We’ll take the lot, please.

Buy now £81.95, Na-kd.com

The verdict: Women’s spring jackets

As always, we hope we’ve provided plenty of options for every type of taste when it comes to spring jackets. For a blow the budget option, it’s got to be The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket , but if it’s a denim jacket you’re after, look to Missguided . But overall, we were very impressed with the Lindex quilted jacket – it’s ideal for layering and will undoubtedly see you through the seasons to come.

